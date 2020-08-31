I think it is a given that Geneva will have a Police Accountability Board. Not everyone agrees that it is necessary, but I think the mood of the country makes its establishment an inevitability that we all will have to acknowledge and learn to work with.
That being said, what concerns me is the makeup of the board. There are two groups that I automatically would exclude: those demonstrating for the establishment of such an entity and those who are demonstrating against the establishment of such an entity. Members of both groups could credibly be accused of prejudice and any findings they might make during an investigation would be called into question.
Here are the three groups I think should be on the board once it is established:
First, there should be representatives of the legal profession and a police agency. This would mean that there would be people on the board who understand the law as it is written and how it actually is applied in the incident being investigated. While any investigation of possible misconduct must consider the law, it must also understand the circumstances of the incident being investigated.
The second group would be healthcare professionals; this would include psychiatrists, psychologists or therapists. People in these professions are used to dealing with individuals who work under stress and are trained to separate fact from perceptions. They also are trained to understand the motivations of the individuals involved in the incident being investigated.
The third group would be the clergy. Like those in healthcare, the clergy are trained in dealing with people working and living under stressful situations. Like the other two groups, the clergy are accustomed to talking to those who have gone through a stressful situation, but unlike the other two groups, the clergy would bring a sense of morality to the investigation. President George W. Bush once said that while something may be legal it may not be right, and I think this would need to be a part of any fair investigation.
This board should have the right to investigate allegations of misconduct, but it should not have disciplinary powers; that would be a power too easily abused. It should do its investigation and submit a report to the City Council for the appropriate action.
I think the establishment of such a board would be an asset to the city, and properly run, would address the needs of the citizens of the city and the integrity of the police force. Once again, Geneva could be the innovator and the example for other communities.
• • •
This will be my final column for the Finger Lakes Times. I especially want to thank Executive Editor Mike Cutillo, Publisher Mark Lukas, News Editor Alan Brignall, and President/Publisher Emeritus Paul Barrett for allowing me the opportunity to write this column and the freedom to pick my own topics. I have enjoyed it, but there comes the time for all things to come to an end and I have chosen this as a time to leave.
To those who have agreed with the opinions I have expressed here, I thank you for the kind comments; for those who have disagreed, I would say how dull and dangerous a world it would be if we all were of one mind.
Again, thanks to The Finger Lakes Times, its management and its readers.