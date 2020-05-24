(Editor’s Note: Tom Marsh’s “On the Other Hand” columns usually run every other Monday, but since there is no Monday edition this week because of Memorial Day, we are running it today.)
Most of us like a really good conspiracy theory; they spice up historical events and appeal to that part of us that likes to think things just don’t “happen,” but are planned.
Books have been published for years saying that FDR knew that the Japanese were going to attack Pearl Harbor and let it happen so that he could declare war. Others have been written about Gen. George Patton’s death, saying it was not caused by an automobile accident but that he was murdered by either the U.S. political establishment or Russian intelligence or possibly a criminal gang. The biggest conspiracy theory of my generation has been about the assassination of JFK; it was not one man with one rifle but actually a team effort on the part of the CIA, the U.S. military and organized crime.
All of these have now been eclipsed by stories about the COVID-19 virus.
Many of our fellow Americans believe that the coronavirus does not actually exist. They think it is something made up by the Democratic party and supported by the media to destroy the economy, our form of government and the presidency of Donald J. Trump. The deaths attributed to COVID-19 are actually the result of a flu that attacks the already vulnerable, they say.
Some conspiracy theorists acknowledge that the virus is real but speculate instead as to its origins. One story is that it is man-made and was accidentally (or not) released by a lab in China. Others say it was caused by either Wi-Fi or the new 5G network technology. There are even those who believe the virus was formulated and spread by a group consisting of Bill Gates, Big Pharma, China and New World Order liberals whose purpose is to force everyone to get vaccinations that will alter our DNA and destroy the Trump presidency.
And as usual, with events of this size and nature, there are those who say this is divine punishment for the sins of man.
The one thing missing from all these theories is actual proof. When supporters of the various theories are pressed for evidence, they refer to something they have read on social media, heard on talk radio or seen on cable news. If asked the “who, what, when, where” of their sources most conspiracy theory supporters suffer a memory loss, though they will promise to “get back” to you.
No matter how nonsensical and fact-free these theories are, a lot of people like them because they seem to make sense of terrible events. They make the events seem logical and with a purpose rather than simply a random tragedy with no cause but great impact. I think it is a way of coping, but it is also a way of throwing up our hands and saying that we are the victims of forces beyond our control. I find this kind of thinking to be repugnant.
How should we handle a national tragedy such as COVID-19? In September of 2001, after two planes commandeered by Arab terrorists crashed into the Twin Towers in New York City killing thousands, a few days later at the National Cathedral George W. Bush said this:
“It is said that adversity introduces us to ourselves. This is true of a nation as well. In this trial we have been reminded and the world has seen that our fellow Americans are generous and kind, resourceful and brave. We see our national character in rescuers working past exhaustion, in long lines of blood donors, in thousands of citizens who have asked to work and serve in any way possible.”
I think our friends in Moscow, Peking and Pyongyang are pleased that this type of decent, principled leadership seems to be absent today. Perhaps someday we will remember that we are all Americans and we are all in this together.