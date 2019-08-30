(Editor’s note: Tom Marsh’s “On the Other Hand” column usually runs on Mondays but because of the Labor Day holiday, it is running today this weekend.)
I cannot think of an industry more closely associated with the United States than the automobile industry. The American version of the industry did not build the first car, but it did build them in a manner and quantity that made automobiles available to ordinary people. I have often joked that today I can tell how many people in a house are over 16 by counting the number of cars in the driveway. Two pieces of information that have come out recently have made me wonder about the health and direction of the industry and how the country might be affected.
Last year Ford Motor Company announced that it was going to stop producing passenger cars and would concentrate on trucks and an SUV line. These types of vehicles are in high demand and have high profit margins that will allow the company to make a good profit, simplify its manufacturing processes and reduce its workforce. Ford added that while these types of vehicles have traditionally high gas consumption, the company was going to moderate that by making all its vehicles hybrids, with a view of going all-electric in the future.
Shortly after, General Motors announced that it looked on hybrid technology as a stopgap measure and committed to building all electric vehicles.
Why would two of America’s primer companies make this kind of decision? The simple answer is the world market. Ford and GM did not make this decision without cause. The European community has set deadlines for this change, and car companies in those countries have made the commitment to meet this deadline. China has decreed that all cars made there will be electric.
While many in the United States question and debate the causes of climate change and pollution, much of the rest of the world has decided to replace the internal combustion engine with electric powered vehicles. Ford and GM realized that if they were to be competitive in the world market they had to make the change. They also realized that building different types of engines for different countries was just not economically possible.
The decision made by the automobile industry will greatly affect the oil industry. How will it adapt to less demand for its products? Companies such NYSEG and RG&E will have to adjust to more demand, and how will they cope? And that brings up the question of renewable energy and should its delivery systems be more efficient than the traditional system? In other words, solar panels vs. poles carrying lines.
Many decisions and choices will have to be made in the future and planning needs to begin now.
A second news item about the auto industry that got my attention was that millions of Americans were 90 days or more behind in their loan or lease payments. Americans love and need their cars and will hold on to them even when they are willing to lose other assets. In the Great Recession people would stop paying their home mortgage and their credit card bills but would keep making car payments as long as they could. This was not just vanity; as one hedge fund manager expressed it “Vehicles are the table stakes for playing in the economy.”
This administration keeps telling us that we have a strong economy and the lowest unemployment rate in a half century, but with so many not being able to make a car payment, I do have to wonder how good the jobs are and how strong the economy really is.
We are living in what I think is the most exciting and challenging time since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution. The way we earn a living, communicate and even live our daily lives are all changing and with God’s help, common sense and effective leadership, we will be fine. It just won’t be the same.