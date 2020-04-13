Until February of this year the United States was experiencing what this administration was describing as a roaring economy. COVID-19 has exposed the weakness of that economy, however, and has shown how vulnerable our society has become. One of the first things that became apparent was the fact that we are, in almost every way, a global economy.
In the early 1970s, the U.S. business community decided that the country no longer needed to be so dependent on manufacturing, and we could become a service-oriented economy. There were many reasons for this — the cost of labor, environmental concerns, the cost of raw materials and emerging markets were all a part of the decision. In other words, it was easier, and more profitable to build an auto plant in Mexico than it was to replace one in Detroit. What was not considered was what would happen if those cars could not be brought back here for sale. That is exactly what has happened with the outbreak of COVID-19.
In an effort to save the economy the government has borrowed trillions of dollars that will be injected into the economy. There will be direct payments to most citizens, grants to small and large businesses and even direct payments to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. Even before this money is injected into the economy there is talk of additional borrowing for another, equally large, stimulus. And that begs the question of how do we pay this back? The answer, of course, is through taxes. That is how any government pays its bills.
For the third time since the 1980s we have an administration that believes in the theory of supply-side economics. That theory says that if taxes are lowered, the economy will be stimulated to the point that tax revenue will exceed the amount of revenue received under the older, higher tax rates. In two attempts, this has not happened, and I doubt that it will this time.
To finance our way out of the peril we are in, we will be borrowing amounts of money that I can only compare to amounts borrowed to finance World War II, and in order to pay that bill we had to raise taxes. The top tax rate was 90% and was not reduced until 1963, and then to 70%!
One of the most eye-opening, and shameful, revelations to come out of the economic disaster caused by COVID-19 involved closing the school system. It was not the closing itself, but the fact that in so many places, the food service part of the system had to remain open to feed students.
The idea of bringing manufacturing back to the United States in a meaningful way is, I think, pretty much out of the question. The expense of closing plants in other countries and rebuilding them here would be financially impossible. What we can do is to keep warehouses full and have more than one source of supply.
We need to recognize that while trickle-down economics sounds good, it does not work. President Trump has said that we are at war with COVID-19, and I think we need a wartime tax structure to pay for this war.
The United States has been called the richest, most powerful country in the history of the world. That a country like ours can allow its children to go hungry is beyond my ability to understand. This is a problem that is so profound and wide-spread that no private philanthropy or local government can address it. And it has to be a national priority.
I have often heard that every challenge offers an opportunity, and COVID-19 is certainly a challenge. I think the opportunity we have is to once again become the “city upon a hill” that so many believed in.