The way we have been dealing with COVID-19 as a country and as a people has revealed many things about our economy and us.
Since the Great Recession of 2007-08, we have experienced a slow but steady climb of our economy. Most businesses increased profits, more people were getting jobs and every year the number of people on the Forbes list of billionaires grew. But, about four years ago, there were warning signs that those good times were very possibly coming to an end, and to help boost the economy we had the tax reform of 2017. The purpose of that was for businesses to build more production capacity in this country and for individuals to have more money to spend. The result was that while the public did its part and did spend more, businesses increased dividends and bought back their own stock. This helped the stock market but did little for the economy.
By 2019, the warning signs were hard to ignore. What has been called the “sugar high” of the 2017 tax reform had worn off and profits were falling, manufacturing was contracting, freight shipments were down, the amount of copper used in home building and construction was down, but the price of gold was up. For professional investors and economists the most ominous sign was that the yield on long-term bonds (10 years) was less than the yield on short- term bonds (2 years); this has happened just prior to our last seven recessions.
Back in February, the economy was still looking good to most of us when I read an article about a report issued by the Manhattan Institute that illustrated, to me, how truly fragile our economy was. The Manhattan Institute is a very conservative think tank, so the report was no “hit job” on the administration. The report stated: “In 1985 the typical male worker could cover a family of four’s major expenditures (housing, health care, transportation, education) on 30 weeks of salary, by 2018 it took 53 weeks.” The article went on to say that a typical working woman in 1985 needed 45 weeks to cover the same expenses, and today, 66 weeks.
The thought I had as I was reading the report was that as long as both adults in a family were working, meeting these expenses should be possible. Then I realized that the four expenses highlighted in the report did not include food, clothing, entertainment or savings. If one of the incomes was lost, or one member of the family became seriously ill, the financial picture would get very dark very soon.
A few days after reading this report, COVID-19 hit us, and we are currently struggling with what to do and how to do it.
Events like COVID-19 bring out the best and the worst in us, and I have seen both recently.
There is one school of thought that says saving the economy has become more important than saving lives. The cruelest comment was the fundamental problem is whether we are going to tank an entire economy to save 2.5% of the population which is 1) generally expensive to maintain and 2) not productive.
As a member of that particular population I have experienced how “real people” see this; my neighbors called me last week and offered to do any grocery shopping that I needed to have done. The same day,it snowed,and while cleaning my driveway, I slipped. A car stopped and the driver asked if I was OK and only on that assurance did she continue on her journey.
These are real people with real values and may God have mercy on those who value money more than human life. We will make it through this crisis a better and stronger people.