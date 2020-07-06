Gov. Andrew Cuomo has taken a lot of criticism over the past several months for his actions while guiding the state through the coronavirus pandemic.
He has used executive actions for much of what has been done in implementing the shelter-in-place program, and he has taken even more heat for the pace of the reopening. He has been called King Andrew and worse; his motives and methods have been attributed to self-promotion and politics. But in May, a Siena College Research Institute poll showed 76% of those responding approved of his handling of this crisis, and the same poll showed an overall 66% favorability rating. I think the simple fact is that most of New York has decided that Andrew Cuomo has shown true leadership.
I cannot say that I am pleased that so much of this was done using executive orders, but given the New York Legislature’s well-deserved reputation for inefficiency and foot dragging, I think using the executive orders was called for. The Governor did a good job in keeping the public informed, and he did pay strict attention to medical professionals when making his decisions.
The governor does deserve criticism for sending elderly COVID-19 patients back to nursing homes, but I am sure the reasons for that decision will be made clear by a fair and thorough investigation.
Gov. Cuomo was not the only government leader to make these kinds of decisions. Gov. DeWine of Ohio has used many of the same measures, as have the governors of Washington and California. Doug Ford, the Premiere of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and a conservative icon, has been praised for the strong measures he has taken.
In looking at these men we have to remember that decisions had to be made with the best information available at the time. In retrospect every choice may not have been the right one, but inaction would have been worse. And I would compare their record with that of our national government.
From January and February and even into March we were told that the pandemic was just a handful of people who were getting better or that it would go away when hot weather got here. A White House Task Force was formed but it was only an advisory group with no powers other than to offer suggestions. Two members of that group did gain prominence (doctors Fauci and Brix) because they talked to us like a family physician, but their influence waned as their popularity grew.
The President actually said that he bore no responsibility for the spread of the virus and it was up to the governors of the 50 states to manage the pandemic as they saw fit. He did say that if the states needed a backup, the federal government would help. That is how we ended up with a fragmented response to a national emergency. That response has further damaged the reputation of the United States in the world.
Since World War II, a good part of the world has looked to the U.S. for leadership, and we have supplied it. It would be an exaggeration to say that every decision was the right one, or that everyone was always happy with that leadership, but we were looked upon as the country that could get things done. The way we have handled this pandemic has dealt a serious blow to that reputation.
First we ignored it, then we said it was just 15 people and they were recovering, then we called it the flu, then the claim was when warm weather came it would die off. We refused to coordinate our efforts with those of other countries and then Washington refused to even coordinate the responses of the 50 states.
Is it a wonder that so many are now asking if the United States is as indispensable as it once was?