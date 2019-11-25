Geneva recently updated its rules about snow removal. For this season all snow must be removed from sidewalks within 24 hours after a snowfall and commercial properties and parking lots must be kept clear of snow and ice from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
As someone who likes walking through my neighborhood for exercise and enjoyment, I think this is a good idea. As a homeowner who lives near a school, I think this is a prudent idea. And as someone who shops downtown and on Hamilton Street, I think it is necessary. I know some homeowners who because of health, age or physical limitations, are not sure if they can get the walks cleaned off in the time allowed, but I think that most will find that they have little to worry about.
The neighborhood that I live in is pretty typical of the city. The homes are owned by the elderly, working couples and single people with even a couple snowbirds in the mix. We all know the limitations of our neighbors, and we try to help each other out. Several people in the neighborhood have snow blowers and it is common that the first one out in the morning will clean off their walks and at least the walks of the neighbors on either side. For those neighbors that are unable to shovel, their walks and driveways will be cleaned off, and it is not unusual for their cars to be cleaned off, too. The snowbirds will usually have the driveway professionally plowed and a neighbor will clean the walks.
I realize that this will not happen at every home in every neighborhood, but I think that it will happen in the vast majority of homes that need this kind of help; Geneva is that kind of place.
The City of Geneva has just over 13,000 residents, but as we look at our constituent neighborhoods, it looks more like a group of small towns than a city. I would say the prime example of this is the Torrey Park neighborhood. It was settled by families that were recent immigrants at the time and is still populated by many of their descendants. I cannot imagine that a sidewalk in that neighborhood would remain snow covered. I don’t think that the people in other neighborhoods in the city are as close as they are in Torrey Park, but it does not mean that neighbors don’t look after neighbors.
A few years ago I was ill enough that I was unable to leave the house for a couple of months. My neighbors mowed my lawn, sent meals over and checked on me daily. Friends came over with groceries, did my laundry and cooked meals. I know of other people in the city that have had similar experiences.
I have to admit that I have not always looked at Geneva with kindly eyes. I came here most reluctantly as a teenager and left as soon as I could. I finally realized that wherever I was and whatever I was doing, I never felt at home, so I ended up back in Geneva and have never regretted the decision. I have always equated my feeling toward Geneva with the Mark Twain comment about how when he was 17 his father was the dumbest person on the face of the planet, but by the time he was 21 he was surprised at how much the old man had learned.
Our mayor-elect is fond of saying that he looks at Geneva through rose-colored glasses. I am not quite at that point yet, but I do see a city that has put itself on a good path, has learned from past errors and is open to new ideas. But most importantly, it is a place where the people care about each other.