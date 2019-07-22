When I graduated from high school in the early 1960s, Geneva was the center of economic activity for this part of New York state. The city had two fine high schools, the business district had stores that could fulfill just about any shopper’s needs, offices above the retail shops were occupied by doctors, lawyers, stock brokers and other professionals. On Seneca, Castle and Exchange streets, there were bars, hotels, restaurants, and two movie theaters that provided nightlife and entertainment and drew people from Seneca, Yates and even Wayne counties.
High school graduates could either go to college or find employment locally. There was Hulse Manufacturing, the Foundry, the Forge and the place where everyone wanted to work, the American Can. If for some reason those places were not hiring, then there was Goulds in Seneca Falls or the Seneca Army Depot in Romulus. A few people actually made the “long trip” to Rochester and got jobs at Kodak or a new place in Webster called Xerox.
Most people were pretty happy with life here and thought that the future would be even better.
For the very astute, however, there were some troubling signs. The closing of the Market Basket complex on the north end of town meant that a grocery store chain with several hundred stores would no longer be headquartered in Geneva, and a strip mall on Hamilton Street was pulling stores and shoppers out of the traditional downtown area.
A dozen years after first leaving Geneva, I returned to a much-changed city.
The downtown landscape had been altered by urban renewal, and many of the stores I was familiar with no longer were around. People got used to shopping at the Hamilton Street strip mall, or they went to Eastview Mall in Victor. The row houses on South Main Street were in such sad shape that there was serious talk about taking them all down. Employment opportunities in the city were severely limited. What made all of this even more tragic was the lack of leadership and vision on the part of the city administration.
I am not in any way saying that the mayors, council members or city managers of that time were inept or lacking in dedication, it is just that they were men (and women) of their times. As the downtown deteriorated, they latched onto urban renewal as the best hope for a revitalized shopping district. What they did not see was the destruction of architectural jewels that needed preserving. Another mistake was thinking that other large firms would occupy vacant industrial sites such as the Market Basket complex.
I think that the major turning point arrived when the city hired a city manager who had no institutional memory of what Geneva had been along with a director of the business district who was tireless in his efforts to repopulate the business district and a city council was elected that realized that the city needed to move in a different direction. The result is the city we have today, and I think it is a city we can be proud of.
The danger I see now is that Geneva will become complacent, and we will stop looking for ways to grow and improve. There are two projects in the city that I think will be the litmus test for the current city administration; one of them is the future of Trinity Church. Will this building be the new Smith Opera House or will it be the vacant lot that was once the South Main Street Garage? The other is developing the property that is now the American Legion.
The city manager, business district director and most of the council members who got us to where we are have left or are leaving, and this fall we will have a new city council. I hope this new council will remember the failures and successes of the past and realize that a city that stops growing and changing will die.
