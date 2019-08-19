When I was in my senior year of high school one of the projects we had to do for English class was write a paper on our favorite author. My choice was Rudyard Kipling. Over the four years of high school, we had read a couple of his short stories, and I had seen the movie version of “Gunga Din,” so I thought that writing about him would be fun.
In order to get the source material I needed, I had to go to the Hobart and William Smith Colleges Library, which at that time was on South Main Street, and getting in there was a much more involved process than it would be today. For one thing, I had to have a note from my high school saying that my visit was authorized! Finding the books I needed required using the card catalogue, and then I had to fill out a request slip for each book I wanted. Those slips were handed in at the main desk, and the books were brought out. Then I had to go through the books and take handwritten notes. This entire process became more complicated if more than one person was writing on the same topic!
The internet has changed all of this. Now if we want to read a book, look something up, send a message, make a phone call or just waste time, we can “log onto the ‘net.” When affordable internet access was available in Geneva I bought my first computer and was fascinated by what I could find, what information was available, and how easily I could keep in touch with friends who lived in other states and countries.
It wasn’t until a few years later that I became aware of how harmful this new medium also could be.
The first nationally prominent person that I can remember being the subject of sustained attacks on the internet is Bill Clinton. I cannot say that Mr. Clinton was totally innocent of all he was accused of, but he most certainly was not guilty of everything he was charged with.
The floodgates of internet abuse opened wide for Barack Obama. I received emails from friends making the most outrageous charges against Mr. Obama, and even when I showed these friends how wrong the charges were, they kept repeating them.
As time passed, I kept hoping that common sense would take hold and rather than accept all of this foolishness, people would attempt to verify the accuracy of the claims being made. That does not seem to be happening just yet. When it was discovered that Jeffery Epstein had killed himself in his jail cell, the internet went wild with speculation and accusation. I am assuming that by now we all have read these speculative narratives, but in the end, I think that the very simple answer is that Mr. Epstein realized that he had run out of options, and he took the easy way out.
Sixty-one years ago Edward R. Murrow gave a speech that effectively ended his career in television. It is referred to as the “wires and lights in a box” speech, and I think that we should all read it. In part, he said, “This instrument can teach, it can illuminate; yes it can even inspire. But it can do so only to the extent that humans are determined to use it to those ends. Otherwise, it’s nothing but wires and lights in a box. There is a great and perhaps decisive battle being fought against ignorance, intolerance and indifference. This weapon of television could be useful.”
As it was with the possibilities of television, so it is with the possibilities of the internet. I sincerely hope that we do better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.