America’s first shelter-in-place order was issued on March 19 in California. Since then an additional 41 states have issued the same order, while eight are using social distancing and other measures but avoiding the shelter-in-place policy. This has been a financial and emotional strain on businesses and for the people who own and work for these businesses. Many of us are asking when we can go back to what was “normal.” In all honesty, I am not sure that we will, but there are lessons that we can learn from this kind of adversity.
We have only been in this shelter-in-place mode for about a month, and many of our locally owned businesses are suffering. I understand why. No local business owner could have seen this shutdown coming, and it is difficult to prepare for the unknown.
That being said, financial planners have been telling us for years that businesses and individuals should have a plan to pay bills in an emergency situation. The rule of thumb is that we should have the resources to cover our basic expenses for three months, and it would be better to have enough to cover six months. This is a very difficult goal to meet; the first hurdle is setting the money aside and the second is to see that money sitting there, unused. The temptation to use some of that capital is sometimes overwhelming, and after all, we are just borrowing from ourselves. I have seen several 401(k) plans wrecked this way.
For years, many politicians have brought up the idea that Social Security should be privatized. The idea is that by putting our retirement money into the stock market rather than government bonds, retirees will have a greater return on their investment and the role of government will be reduced. I would hope that the volatility we have seen in the markets over the last two months will put that idea to rest. The idea of putting a part of our retirement savings in the stock market is not a bad one, but to have retirement totally dependent on the market is a bad idea. Any good retirement plan tells you to diversify your investments and that is how I approached the problem. Social Security is the “safe” part of the plan, that check will be in the mail every month and will hopefully pay my day-to-day expenses. The 401(k) will, hopefully, allow for increases in the cost of living.
The entire state of New York has not suffered as much as the New York City area, and there is talk that there could be a relaxing of restrictions in some, less-affected portions of the state, such as the Finger Lakes region. That makes me a bit nervous. I do look forward to going to my barber or to a restaurant for a sit-down meal, or even shopping at a mall, but we have to accept the reality of the Finger Lakes’ economy. We have become heavily dependent on the tourist industry, and many of those tourists come from areas of the state and the country that have a much higher infection rate than we do. How much risk are we willing to accept to get a haircut or a meal in a restaurant?
There is a segment of the population that feels the risk is worth the price. On a national opinion show, the Lt. Governor of Texas said, “There are more important things than living ... maybe we’ve got to take some risks and go get back in the game and get this country back up and running.”
I understand what he is trying to do, but I think each of us has to ask ourselves the question “How much risk am I willing to take?”