Not long ago, I heard part of an interview with “climate change contrarian” Patrick Michaels. That started me thinking about not only how we receive information, but how reliable that information may be.
The interview took place on a conservative talk show, and during the interview Dr. Michaels was asked why his opinion of climate change was different than 97 percent of the rest of the scientific community. In answering that question he made two statements I thought were questionable. One was that 25 years ago most doctors thought allowing babies to sleep on their stomachs was fine, and the other was that with millions of dollars in grants available, many scientists would tailor their reports to reflect the predisposition of the grant giver. I did know that Dr. Michaels himself has excellent academic credentials, so while I respected his opinion, I felt the need to look at these statements a bit closer.
The statement about babies sleeping on their stomachs referred to studies about the cause of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. In the early 1990s both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the National Institute of Child Health Care and Human Development said research showed that having infants sleep on their backs would reduce the instance of SIDS, and it did. The number of deaths fell from about 5,500 to 3,500 per year; sadly, that number has remained constant. I did find out it was estimated that prior to these warnings, about 70 percent of babies were allowed to sleep on their stomachs (they sleep better that way), but I could not find any specific information about what doctors were telling parents about this prior to the 1990s.
I think most people drawing a paycheck from an employer realize that telling the boss that he is wrong is a pretty dangerous thing to do. If the employee is an independent contractor who would like to do business with that employer again, it is even more dangerous, which is why Dr. Michaels' comment about how reports on climate change can be shaded makes a lot of sense. While I was looking up Dr. Michaels on the internet, I saw that he has received several research grants from the fossil fuel industry, and has made speeches and appeared as a witness at various government hearings in support of that industry. I think it is fair to ask if he is not shading his reports to reflect the needs of his employer.
I know that this is beginning to sound like I am either beating the drum for climate change — I do believe in it — or that I have something personal against Patrick Michaels — I don’t — but I will admit to having little regard for talk/opinion programs on television or radio. Unlike op-ed pieces in the paper or other serious discussions, talk/opinion programming is the viewpoint of the particular host or that host’s guests. And those guests don’t come to the show for free; they are paid, their books and other appearances are publicized, and they are there sponsors to keep happy.
How many of us have either formed an opinion or had our own beliefs reinforced by what we have seen or heard on television or the radio? I would guess that a lot of us have. And, how many have taken a controversial topic and, realizing we knew little about it, did our own research to form an educated opinion? My guess is that few of us have. Most of us just do not have the time or the resources.
I think most of us will admit that every discussion has two sides. My hope is that when each of us hears one side of an argument that we realize there is another side for us to hear. I don’t care if the topic is climate change or the Trump presidency, we all need to hear both sides and then make up our own minds.