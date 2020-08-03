One of my favorite movies is “Gettysburg,” which is based on the book “Killer Angels.” In the book, a speech is made by Lt. Col. Joshua Chamberlain of the 20th Maine Infantry Regiment to a group of soldiers who insist that their enlistments are up and now they want to go home.
In the speech, the Colonel explains why what the Union Army is fighting for is important and why they should stay. Furthermore, he says that in the past, men have fought for money or land or just because some king ordered it, but this army is fighting to “set other men free.” He goes on to say that they are fighting for a society in which all people have value and a person is judged on what they have done, not who their ancestors were. This speech was given to 126 men and 123 of them joined Col. Chamberlain and his unit on Little Round Top during the battle of Gettysburg. I would encourage all to either see the movie or read the book if for no other reason than to listen to or read this speech.
After the Civil War, it became very popular to say that slavery was a minor issue, that the main cause was states’ rights. According to this theory, called the Lost Cause, the South fought the war not because of slavery but because an overbearing federal government was forcing states to do something — i.e., free the slaves — which under the Constitution, it had no right to demand. This argument is contradicted by actual history.
Before the first shots of the Civil War were fired Alexander Stephens, the Vice President of the Confederate States, gave what is called the “Cornerstone” speech in which he declared the foundation of the Confederacy was slavery. When the war was over, Col. John Singleton Mosby, The Gray Ghost, said if the war was not about slavery nobody told him.
All of this came to mind because of the current controversy about displaying the Confederate battle flag and renaming U.S. Army posts that are currently named for officers of the Confederate Army.
When I was young, I had friends from the South who all were very proud of their heritage, and rightly so, but I was always troubled by their affection for the symbols of the Confederacy, especially the battle flag. At the time, many of us were under the spell of movies such as “Gone with the Wind” in which the only really bad person was the overseer, who was actually from the North. The characters in these movies acknowledged that slavery was wrong and the South, given time, would abolish it. This was of course, just another way to argue for the “Lost Cause.”
How did Confederates actually feel about slaves and slavery at the time? I recently found a letter from Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood to Union Gen. W. T. Sherman written in September of 1864. “You came into our country with your army, avowedly for the purpose of subjugating free white men, women, and children and not only intend to rule over them but you make negroes your allies, and desire to place over us an inferior race which we have raised from barbarism to its present position which is the highest ever attained by that race, in any country in any time.”
I realize the Chamberlain speech is from a novel, so I don’t know if he actually spoke those exact words or not, but from what I have read I do feel these words reflect his thinking and the thinking of many in the Union Army. Gen. Hood’s words are from an actual document in his own handwriting.
One of the Army posts up for renaming is Fort Hood in Texas. Might I suggest Fort Chamberlain?
Tom Marsh is a native of Geneva and a graduate of DeSales High School and SUNY Alfred. He is retired from Goulds Pumps and interested in local politics. Contact Tom at TomSMarsh@outlook.com.