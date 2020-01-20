Recently I was asked who I was going to vote for in the presidential election this fall. My answer was that I did not know because I don’t know who will be running. I am assuming that, absent legal or medical problems, the GOP candidate will be Donald J. Trump, but I have no idea who the Democratic Party will be running.
However, I do know what issues I will be looking at.
At my age, one of the first things I will be looking at will be a candidate’s policy on healthcare. For years I have heard that the United States has the best healthcare in the world, and for years I have wondered under what measurements this conclusion was reached. Looking at the cost here, we are number one by a large margin. At a recent healthcare conference, the cost in this country was described as an $8,000 head tax; yes, we pay that much more. If we use results as a measure, the best we do among industrialized countries is No. 38. I want the candidate I vote for to tell me what can be done to get costs down and results improved.
Another issue I will be looking at is our seemingly endless involvement in the Middle East. I remember the Bush-Cheney administration telling us the invasion and occupation of Iraq would be of short duration and cost, at most, $2 billion. They also said that the money spent would be repaid by the new Iraq government out of oil revenues. Here we are 19 years later and trillions of dollars in debt and the president just re-enforced the instillations we have in Iraq. I know this is a complex problem, but we have supposedly been working on it for two decades. I think that some decisions need to be reached.
While this occupation has been a strain on our national debt, it is an unbelievable strain on the men and women in our military. We are sending them on tour after tour and the physical and psychological damage is showing. During WWII it was determined that an individual could serve for only about 100 days in combat without permanent damage; we are sending people to combat zones for six, seven and even eight tours. That is too much to ask of anyone.
As a country we are up to our eyeballs in debt. Our national debt is more that $21 trillion and we are adding a trillion more every year. There is a lot of nonsense spewed about “mandated spending,” i.e., Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. But the actual villains in this are the tax cuts handed out over the last few years and the cost of the wars in the Middle East.
Various administrations have been justifying certain tax cuts by saying that they would so stimulate the economy that they would not only pay for themselves but would increase tax revenue; this has not happened. Most economists and tax experts knew this 20 years ago, and they know it today. The latest figures show that while revenue from individual income taxes are steady, the income from corporate taxes has fallen about 40%; that means more borrowing.
The war in the Middle East has largely been financed by borrowing. We did this in the past but in a different way. During WWII, almost 70% of the cost of the war was paid for by the American public buying War Bonds; in other words, we owed the money to ourselves. We also had a top income tax rate of 94%. Today we go on the international market and borrow at the market rate from whomever we can. Lately that has been China.
I will be interested to see what solutions the candidates this fall will offer for these problems.