Every so often I read about a business leader complaining about how government rules and regulations are hampering the country’s economic growth. I think this shows a lack of appreciation of what the government has actually done to promote business in the country. Government has been involved in promoting the economic life in these United States since our founding.
Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution establishes the two senior branches of the U.S. military — the Army and the Navy — but using very different language. The government has the duty “to raise and support” the Army, but the funding has to be re-authorized every two years, while the Navy is to be provided and maintained. Why the difference in the wording? I think the answer is that we needed a permanent Navy more than we needed a standing Army back then.
Twelve of the original 13 states had seaports on the Atlantic Ocean, and our economy depended on the safety of the sea lanes. After our independence from Great Britain we had “to provide and maintain a Navy” that was independent of the Royal Navy, which had protected those sea lanes and the ships that traveled them. Our first overseas war was against pirates who threatened those sea lanes and that trade. I seriously doubt that the businessmen of that time complained about government interference.
As the country expanded to the west, getting goods to and from the interior of the country became of paramount importance. One factor, if not the most important in that flow of goods, was the Erie Canal. It was a construction that was beyond the reach or imagination of the business community of that time. The New York state borrowed the then-fantastic sum of $7 million and built the canal, which we know today was a resounding success. Goods were transported from the Midwest and Great Lakes regions directly to the Port of New York and from there around the world. The canal, which opened in the first quarter of the 19th century maintained its importance until the middle of the 20th century. Again, I think that few complained about government interference in business affairs.
Later in the 19th century the government again involved itself in business life by paying for the building of a transcontinental railroad. The federal government borrowed the money and paid contractors between $16,000 and $48,000 for every mile of track laid. And those were 1870 dollars! The government also gave the railroads title to tens of millions of acres of farmland, which the companies sold off. Once again, few businessmen complained.
An example that probably means more to us today is the growth of Silicon Valley and all that has entailed. At the end of World War II the government reached the conclusion that while it needed to broadly decide what areas of research should be followed to advance national security, it should not conduct the research itself. Instead, they went to the universities where research had been done during the war and asked them to continue.
The most aggressive and successful of the schools in this competition was Stanford University in California. It had leadership who had plans not only for the academic benefits but the commercial benefits of government-sponsored research that resulted in computers, cell phones and the internet, which has transformed society and changed the way we do business.
Programs like these are also being made at the state and local level. How many businesses in Geneva today would be in existence without the low interest loans or even grants that have been made possible by the city and county development agencies?
I think overall government interference has been more of a benefit than hindrance to business.