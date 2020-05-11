Politics have not only gotten more vicious in this country, but they have gotten more personal. A current nickname for the presumed Democratic nominee for president is “Sleepy Joe,” while the current president has been referred to as a “Total Bleach Bum.” And those are two of the milder names used.
This level of schoolyard name-calling does not stop at the national level. In New York certain parts of the political spectrum delight in insulting and demeaning the current governor and his attempts to mitigate the effects of the current pandemic, and even individuals who write opinion pieces in this paper have received what I would call insulting, if not threatening, emails.
We did not get to this point overnight. I think the loss of civility and respect has been a gradual process and we are now living with the result of that decline. I think it started with the election of Bill Clinton. When Mr. Clinton won the election in 1993 parts of the conservative wing of the GOP were so incensed that they started what was known as the “Arkansas Project.” It was a multi-year, privately-financed investigation into the public, private, political and business life of the Clintons, which ended up in the impeachment and subsequent acquittal of Mr. Clinton on the charge of obstruction of justice.
The impeachment of a president is a serious matter and must not be taken lightly. I think in this case, the greater harm was done by the allegations made during the privately funded phase of this “investigation,” which included drug smuggling, money laundering and even murder. These allegations, made without proof, set a tone the results of which we see today.
While George W. Bush was not accused of the crimes ascribed to Mr. Clinton, he did not have an easy time in the White House. There were unproven allegations made about his military service, business dealings and drug/alcohol use, but many Democrats and liberals viewed these attacks as unfair and uncalled for. Mr. Bush is still given high praise for uniting the country after the 9/11 attacks, even though his handling of the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq are still criticized as policy errors.
If people thought the Clintons were treated roughly by the conservative establishment, they were dumbfounded by the treatment of Barack Obama. During his campaign and presidency it seemed that no topic or area of his life was off limits. Questions were raised about the place of Mr. Obama’s birth, his religion, his academic record, and marriage. There were even those who claimed that Mr. Obama’s birth was the result of an affair, not a marriage. It got that nasty and personal.
The major difference in how Mr. Obama was treated as opposed to how Mr. Clinton was treated was that in Mr. Obama’s case it was pretty much the GOP establishment that went after him, not just the conservative wing. The money that flowed into the Arkansas Project now flowed into the GOP establishment and the result was moderate Republicans, like the Bush family, being pushed aside. The day of the Obama inauguration Senate Republicans had a meeting where the only agenda item was what could be done to make sure that this was a one-term presidency.
Many people have described politics as a blood sport, and there are those inside and outside the country who are absolutely delighted to see us squabbling and are eagerly working to make sure that we keep squabbling. We need to have full and fair elections, and if we are to keep a democracy we need to make sure that every American has the opportunity to vote.
But most of all we need to remember that we are all Americans and as was once said, we can either hang together, or we will hang separately.