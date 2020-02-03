I have always had a sneaking suspicion that being a New York state legislator was a well-paying job, but I was surprised to learn that the minority leader of the Assembly was entitled to a state vehicle. I wondered who else might be eligible for this “perk,” and I found there are 11 individuals who can choose the free vehicle or can claim mileage fees for travel that is considered traveling on state business.
While searching for the information about who received state cars, I got a pretty good picture of the pay and benefits for being a member of the legislature.
Being a member of the legislature is a part-time position, so members get a salary from the state, and they have a “real” job at home. Until recently, the annual base pay for a legislator was $79,900, but the income from their “real” job was unlimited. Beginning next year the base will be $130,000, but with that increase, their outside income will be limited to 15% of the base. The new base pay was recommended by a special commission that consisted of the current state comptroller, two former comptrollers and the New York City Comptroller; they used the Consumer Price Index as a guide.
When the legislature is in session the members also are entitled to a per diem expense. If they live close enough to Albany so they can commute, they are entitled to $59 a day, and if they stay the night, it’s $174 a day. The legislative calendar for 2020 has 57 days scheduled, which means that legislators will be entitled to an additional $9,900 or $3,400 for the session.
Another benefit is an individual in office for five years will qualify for the state retirement system. The amount of that pension will depend on years of service, salary, age and the tier at which the individual retires.
These legislators do not work in a vacuum; there also is a state paid staff of 2,700 people. In fact, the New York Legislature has the second largest payroll in the country. Only the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania employs more people than we do. Also, there is a large lobbying industry in Albany that is more than willing to offer our legislators any assistance they might need. And a good number of those lobbyists are themselves former members of the legislature.
There are two reasons I started thinking about this topic. One was learning that a long-serving, senior member of the legislature was driving a taxpayer provided SUV. The second was the news that the state is facing a $6 billion deficit and is looking for ways to cut costs. It seemed to me that the size, perks and pay of the part-time legislators would be a good place to start.
The usual argument I hear is that we need to offer top pay and benefits to get the best people in office. My counter is that while many begin their careers with the best of intentions, after a couple of terms, they are more interested in hanging onto power than they are in public service. I’m not picking on anyone individually, but we all are human, and it is very easy to get used to the deference that is accorded to those in office, especially high office.
My preference would be for a legislature that was paid no more than the median wage of the district the member represents. The only perk I would allow would be to pay their medical bills if they became ill during a session. I think we would vote in very able and motivated people who would stay for a term or two and then return to being the community and/or business leader that they were before they were elected.