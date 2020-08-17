There is a nationwide call for not only accountability on the part of the police, but for civilian oversight of the various departments. That call is being resisted by many police officers, and the resistance is being viewed by some as an attempt to cover up wrongdoing. I think a fair question is: Haven’t other institutions undergone similar scrutiny and not only survived but ended up better for it? The answer is yes!
During the war in Vietnam the U.S. military, in particular the Army, was accused by many of committing war crimes. Stories floated around about civilians being murdered, women raped and children killed. The U.S. military and the government both denied these accusations and pointed to the conduct of U.S. forces in World War II and the Korean War. They maintained that while accidents do indeed happen, there was no systemic coverup of actual war crimes. Then we heard about the My Lai Massacre.
For many Americans, the events of that day are still too painful to recount in any detail. The exact number of dead remains unknown five decades later; the best guess is between 350 and 500 men, women and children were killed. And the only reason for their deaths was that they were in a village that had been identified as a center of Viet Cong activity. That “intelligence” was later shown to be totally wrong.
Twenty-six soldiers were charged, but only one was found guilty, and that was William Calley. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison but actually served 3½ years of house arrest. He was released in 1976.
The tragic event did have heroes. Helicopter pilot Hugh Thompson Jr., along with crew members Lawrence Colbarn and Glenn Andreotta observed what was going on and intervened. A full telling of their heroism would take a lot more space than I have here, but not only did Thompson and his crew stop the massacre, they got many of the badly wounded civilians to a base for medical care.
As you might think, there was a very strong effort to cover this all up. But Warrant Officer Thompson filed an official report, which could not be covered up, it had to be investigated. The initial investigation was less than thorough, but then the press learned of it, and the powers-that-be in Washington demanded a real investigation, which exposed the crimes committed and the attempt at a cover-up. Although Calley was the only one who was found guilty of a crime, other officers were forced out of the Army, demoted, or otherwise had their careers ended.
One consequence of My Lai has been that the honorable service of millions of Americans during the war in Vietnam was tainted. Because of the actions of a few soldiers and the attempted coverup, being called a Vietnam vet was not always a mark of respect.
The Army itself went through an intensive period of self-examination and re-education. This was not done easily, or in some cases willingly, but lessons were learned: 1) Don’t do what Calley’s men did and 2) if it happens, don’t cover it up. One young major involved who did learn the lessons well was Colin Luther Powell who went on to become chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State.
For the next two decades, the military in general, and the Army in particular, were very cautious about how they acted and how they treated the civilian population; I think a similar situation will result from police departments having oversight.
One other thing the Army learned from this was that no lesson stays with us forever. People in positions of power and authority have to constantly be reminded of the consequences of the misuse of that power and authority.
Tom Marsh is a native of Geneva and a graduate of DeSales High School and SUNY Alfred. He is retired from Goulds Pumps and interested in local politics. Contact Tom at TomSMarsh@outlook.com.