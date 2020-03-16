When people find out that I am Roman Catholic they generally have two questions: 1) Was I ever abused by the clergy, and 2) How can I remain a member of a church that could allow this kind of abuse to happen?
These are tough questions to answer, but I always try. My answer to the first question is “No,” I never was. My answer to the second is that while I can acknowledge and condemn the failings of individual members of the church, I still believe in the good that it has done and the message it carries. I also point out that the Roman Catholic Church is not the only organization guilty of this kind of coverup. The Baptist church has acknowledged hundreds of credible accusations over the years and the Boy Scouts of America have admitted documenting abuse dating back to the 1930s.
That this abuse happened is horrible and that it was covered up is inexcusable.
The most common reason given for the coverup has been that if these acts of violence and breaches of trust became public knowledge, faith in the institution would crumble and the good work done by the institution would fall into disrepute. Victims were ignored, threatened and cajoled into silence, but in the end most of their stories have come out and now we are all paying the price.
This is what happens when institutions become more important than the people they serve. But I do see a hopeful sign that this old way of thinking and acting is changing.
Last month a report was made public acknowledging that Jean Vanier was a sexual predator.
I have to admit that until I read an article in a Catholic magazine, I had never heard of Jean Vanier. He was a very prominent French-Canadian teacher/philosopher who, in life, was considered worthy of a Nobel Prize, and after passing, sainthood. In the 1950s he founded L’Arche (The Ark), which was a community that consisted of the developmentally disabled and those that assist them; the idea was that each person would learn from the other and all would be better for it. The program started with one community in France and today has 150 such communities in 40 countries.
When Vanier died last year, Pope Francis described him as the man who knew the “mystery of those who are disrespected and discarded by the world.” A few months after his passing, the first accusations of sexual misconduct were made to those now in charge of L’Arche, and to their credit they engaged an outside agency to conduct the investigation. Nine months later, the report was finished and the accusations were found to be true. Not only had Vanier sexually abused a half-dozen women in the community (none were disabled) but he had so physiologically manipulated them that they thought the fault was theirs.
As heart-wrenching and disgusting as I find this story to be, I do find reason for hope. The first reason is the very fact that the story did come out. As revered as Vanier was, the accusations were taken seriously, the investigation was conducted by an outside agency and the results made public quickly. The other reason for hope is that the organization, L’Arche and its mission are still supported. The communities survive and the good work continues.
There always will be those who abuse their power, that is a sad fact of life. But how that abuse is viewed and handled is beginning to change. Years ago, the “casting couch” was the punchline in a bad joke. Today it is the subject of criminal prosecutions; medical professionals are going to jail for abusing their patients and even the military is getting rid of officers who abuse their subordinates. And the institutions still survive.