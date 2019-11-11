In the war on terror, the Kurds have been among our best partners.
They, allied with the Syrian Democratic Forces, performed the ground fighting that broke the back of the ISIS caliphate. The United States and other coalition forces supplied air cover, weapons and advisors, but over 11,000 Kurds and SDF forces were killed or wounded.
Not everyone was happy about the Kurdish involvement, and by this, I mean the government of Turkey. Put very simply, the Turks regard the Kurdish forces as terrorists and want their militias destroyed. This put the U.S. in an uncomfortable situation. The Kurds were our allies in the war on terror while the Turks are our NATO allies. Last August we had what we thought was a good, if temporary solution: Part of the Kurdish territory along the Turkish border would be patrolled by U.S. and Turkish forces. This would provide some security to both sides while a more permanent solution was formulated.
That agreement came to an end on Oct. 6 when Turkish President Erdogan announced that he was expanding that jointly patrolled area, and seven days later President Trump announced that all U.S. troops in that area and in that part of Syria were being withdrawn. Those troops started moving within hours of the announcement.
This decision has done the U.S. reputation great harm and serves as a cautionary tale.
I have friends who are ex-patriots and one of them was telling me about a quiz show that he was watching in his host country. The topic of the withdrawal came up, and the contestants came up with this theory — President Erdogan threatened President Trump’s real estate holdings in Turkey! I don’t know many Americans who would subscribe to this theory, but that is not what counts. What does count is that this is what many in the rest of the world are thinking and saying.
Under President Trump our relationships with other nations have been much different than they had been in the last 70 years. He has questioned the need for NATO and the United Nations. He has had some rude things to say about the leaders of Germany, France, Canada and other countries that have been our traditional allies. Conversely, he has had words of praise for the leaders of China and North Korea, and his regard for Mr. Putin is such that he took his word over that of our own intelligence community about interference in the 2016 election.
Ronald Reagan once said that we should fear someone coming to our home saying that they are from the government and want to help us. I have to think that this would be the same fear a country would have when asked to be our ally.
The President’s supporters in this country should learn from this decision. One of his largest group of supporters is conservative Christians. They are able to ignore the President’s personal behavior and business record because he has told them that he supports their views on abortion and same-sex marriage. But they should remember that just last year the President was talking about the Kurds and how they suffered thousands of casualties fighting shoulder to shoulder with U.S. forces. He said several times that the Kurds would be protected and that he would never forget them. How sure can the President’s supporters here be that he will not treat them as he has treated the Kurds?
This is not the first time that the U.S. has treated an ally in such a way. In our haste to leave Vietnam, we abandoned a group that had been by our side for years, the Montagnard Army. When the North Vietnamese Army went into the highlands they killed hundreds of thousands of the Montagnard and laid waste to their villages.
We claimed there was nothing we could do.