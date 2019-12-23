I have always enjoyed Christmas Eve service at my church. It is all decked out with decorations, the music is glorious and the message inspiring. I don’t know anyone who leaves that service not feeling better for having gone. One year, however, I was reminded that Christmas is not all “Good will towards men.” On my way home I passed a house that had three Geneva Police Department cars parked in front. The lights were flashing, and I saw people being escorted to the police vehicles.
Several thoughts went through my mind as I drove by. One was that whatever had been going on at the house must have been pretty serious and another was that this was no way to spend Christmas Eve. Not for the police and not for those in custody.
It has been a popular thing for many years to put together care packages for the military, and service members deserve that kind of consideration. They are serving around the world, cut off from family and friends and any reminder that the folks back home have not forgotten them is welcome. But how can we thank the men and women here whose job it is to keep us all safe?
I am not only talking about the police, but those in the fire departments, the nurses and doctors who staff our hospitals, and the ambulance drivers who take us to the hospitals. There are the DPW workers who keep the streets free of snow and ice, and there is the nursing home staff who take care of those who cannot celebrate the holiday with family or may not even realize there is a holiday.
There are those who will say that people in these professions knew what they were getting into; that they are well paid, have good retirement and benefits, so they don’t need any thanks for just doing their job. I think that this is a short-sighted, as well as a mean-spirited attitude.
So, how can we thank the first responders and caregivers whose hard work makes our lives easier and safer?
There are a couple of ways that I can think of that would show that we appreciate what it is these folks do for us. One is to simply thank them. In the interactions I have had with the police over the years, I have always tried to express my gratitude for their courtesy and professionalism. Another way is to support their efforts in the community. In Geneva, the fire department has fundraising events to which I hope every citizen who can will contribute. The same for the Police Benevolent Association and its efforts to work with the youth of the city. Our sheriff’s department has similar programs and is equally deserving of support.
I have known several people who have worked in the professions that I have mentioned, and some became friends. When I saw them during working hours I treated them with the respect that their job title deserved. But in a social situation, I treated each of them as the neighbor and friend that they were. I think they appreciated this, at least I hope they did.
I will admit it is the police that have my greatest sympathy when it comes to how the public view them. Because of the actions of a small number of individuals the entire profession has suffered. This is not right, nor is it fair, and I hope we all realize this mistake.
I know that we should be grateful year round for the protection and services that we are offered, but at this time of year we should be especially mindful of the sacrifices made.