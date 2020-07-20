As COVID-19 continues to ravage the country and the economy, many states, counties and cities have passed laws in an attempt to minimize the possibility of infection. These laws tell us how many people can be in a building at one time, how far apart we should be from one another, and whether we are required to wear a mask.
It is that mask requirement that’s causing most of the problems we have been hearing about. I recently listened to a woman in Florida saying that the federal government had no right to tell her to wear a mask or to tell her how to stay healthy. While many would say just let this woman and those who agree with her alone and the rest of us will follow the regulations, I see a bigger problem.
The national response to COVID-19 has been disjointed, uncoordinated and less than successful; it also has become quite personal. Some Americans view the social distancing and mask wearing laws as infringements of their Constitutional rights while those in favor of these measures look on them as lifesavers. What happens when this immovable object meets the irresistible force? We call the police. There is a line in a Gilbert and Sullivan operetta that states, “A policeman’s lot is not a happy one,” which is truer today than when the line was written 140 years ago.
The overall crime rate in the country has been dropping for the last several years, but the number of shootings has been climbing at a perilous rate over the past few weeks. When a police officer gets a call today he or she has no idea what kind of a situation they might walking into or with whom they might be dealing. They also have no idea whether anyone involved in the dispute is armed. The officer has to prepare for any eventuality.
Some may think that I am over dramatizing the argument about face masks, but look at our national news and see how many small disagreements escalated into deadly situations. I know of one incident in Geneva where a cash register clerk was assaulted by a customer because the clerk was following company procedures for cleaning his station between customers.
The first problem I see with all of this is that so many of us have a sense of personal entitlement. The lady in Florida did not feel obligated to do something as simple as wear a mask to help prevent the spread of the virus, and the customer in the local store assaulted a clerk because he could not get checked out fast enough.
The second problem is the strain this is putting on our police officers. Even in a small city like Geneva there is enough crime to keep most officers busy during their shifts. Now we expect them to not only protect our lives and property, but to be social workers, psychiatrists, marriage counselors, substance abuse counselors and in their spare time to look after the city’s youth.
The Geneva Police Department has not been without its problems as events over the last few years have shown. But I think we have an excellent chance to rebuild the relationships of the past, which, although far from perfect, did work. The City Council, the GPD, NAACP, Black Lives Matter and other groups are all willing to work on this, and I have every hope that solutions can be found.
In the meantime I think there is one step that we all can take when dealing with a police officer, and that is not becoming hostile. Police react badly to hostility. I also would ask police officers to remember that most of the people they meet during the course of their duties are individuals with Constitutional rights and should be treated respectfully.
These are two small steps on a long journey. We need to take them.