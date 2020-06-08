One topic that has come up during the shelter-in-place caused by the COVID-19 virus is breaking New York state into two areas, or even two states. The argument has been that the two areas have such different populations and needs that Upstate would be better off on its own. This discussion has been going on for generations, and has come to the forefront once again. However, there are serious problems with this idea that rarely get included in the argument.
The first is the constitutional problem. In order for a state to split there has to be a vote in that state that shows the majority of voters want to split it. After that, Congress has to agree to the split. I think the probability of either of these bodies agreeing to split the state of New York is slim. There also are financial considerations. Depending on the boundaries agreed to, the financial impact on Upstate could be devastating.
I think most would agree that Downstate includes New York City, Westchester County and Long Island, but I would include Sullivan and Dutchess counties, too, as many of the people living in those counties work, or at least, derive a living from NYC and would be reluctant to join a new state. These areas also account for almost two-thirds of the current state population and tax revenue. If the state split, that population and income would be lost.
Politically, I think it is important to remember that Upstate has been losing population and representatives in Congress. Under the current system it looks like Upstate will be losing one member of the House of Representatives, but the census taken this year will give us a better picture. That would mean the only political advantage for the new state would be two senators.
How important would the financial impact be? The Geneva City School District budget is currently being voted on, and the total amount asked for is almost $60 million. Of that amount, about $20 million is from our local taxes and the rest will come from Albany. And where does Albany get its money? Most of it is from the very part of the state where many want to see separation! Then there are such things like the New York State Police, the Thruway Authority and the canal systems. Would the “new” New York be able to support them? I would have serious doubts. As you can tell, I think this is a very bad idea.
The Downstate area has always been an expensive place to live and do business, and recent events have made many question the benefits of staying there. The two major events have been the work-from-home movement made necessary by the coronavirus, and the other is the civil unrest caused by the death of George Floyd.
Many companies have discovered that people working from home are not only happier but more productive. This has caused employers to question the expense of renting office space in NYC and the wages they have to pay to their employees in those offices. The employees can save the money and the time they are spending on the commute, making powerful arguments for re-location. There are the security and safety concerns caused by the reaction to the death of George Floyd and these reactions are understandable. But the destruction that has resulted is self-defeating. These too are reasons for re-locating businesses and people.
I think that Upstate communities should start talking to companies that are considering re-location. We have a lot of offer; the wages and benefits are lower, we have the lakes and wine trails, and of course, winter sports. Our medical facilities in the major cities are up-to-date and those facilities are readily available through the smaller hospitals.
Rather than separate ourselves from Downstate, I think we should invite the people and businesses to join us up here.