Next month Geneva is having an election that will give us a new mayor and City Council; I think that it is one of the most important elections that Geneva has had.
Past elections have usually consisted of current members of the Council with a smattering of new people, and the mayoral candidates have usually been individuals who are well known to the public. This time, only two members of the current Council are running, and while one of the other candidates has experience in city government, none of the others has any experience in running a city.
So who are these candidates, and how can a voter get to know them and what they stand for?
Most of the candidates have made appearances on radio station WEOS, and those interviews are available on the web at Fingerlakes1.com. I would urge those who can to access and listen to them. The mayoral candidates have done additional interviews that also are available at Fingerlakes1.com. The League of Woman Voters is sponsoring two events (one took place last week) at the public library that I hope many will attend. There will be interviews on the local radio stations and in this paper, which also will present its endorsements, and of course, the candidates will be in our neighborhoods knocking on doors.
I can understand why so many members of the current Council have decided against running. Some have been on the Council for several terms and just feel it is time to move on. Others have been subjected to what I would call unfair criticisms and abuse, and I understand their decision to leave office. The end result is that come January, the city will have a majority of new Council members who will have a steep learning curve.
My greatest fear is that the new councilors will assume that the rebranding and rebuilding job done by the present Council is a mission accomplished and that they will not have to worry about things; this would be a mistake. It took over a decade of hard work and trial-and-error to make Geneva into what it is today, and we could lose those gains very quickly.
It was not until about 15 years ago that Geneva accepted that it was never going to reclaim its manufacturing base and needed to rebrand and rebuild, as not only a livable community but as a tourist destination. As in every endeavor, some mistakes were made and some successes achieved. But the city kept on trying, and has, I think, found its path forward. Many current Genevans do not remember the empty buildings and broken windows of 20 years ago, and this is where I feel the potential trouble lies.
The city has many problems facing it today. It does not seem right that the only full-service grocery store is on the extreme south end of the city, making it difficult for many citizens to get to. We also have poorly maintained houses and rents that are getting too high for senior and low-income citizens. And there are the usual expenses of running a city such as police and fire departments and maintaining streets. There are property and school tax rates along with water and sewer systems to maintain. These are challenges for any city council, and Geneva’s will be mostly new in 2020.
I have watched the candidate interviews, and I will be going to the League of Women Voters events; I will read this paper and listen to the radio interviews. When the candidates stand on my front porch, I will be asking them what they plan for my neighborhood and the city. Then, I will make up my mind about who to vote for.
We all have a vested interest in this election, so be informed and vote for who you think is the best choice for Geneva and its future.
Tom Marsh is a native of Geneva and a graduate of DeSales High School and SUNY Alfred. He is retired from Goulds Pumps and interested in local politics. Contact Tom at TomSMarsh@outlook.com.