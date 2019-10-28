Next week the voters of Geneva will be electing a new city government, and I think this is one of the most important elections we have had.
In past elections we have seen two or three or even four seats on the City Council turned over to new people, but there always has been a core of experienced members who helped the “new kids” along, and there was a continuity of purpose and momentum. In this election there are only two current council members and one former member running, so it is quite possible that Geneva’s elected government could consist of nine people, none of whom have any experience in city government.
For day-to-day operations, that could be a problem, however that part of the city government is in the capable hands of our city manager and the various department heads. So while the new Council is learning, the city would still function. My fear is that the real gains the city has made over the last 20 years could slow down or even come to a halt.
For me the city’s resurgence — if not to say re-birth — began about 20 years ago when the city government realized that the old Geneva was never coming back. The industries and companies that had made Geneva what it once was were gone forever; Geneva needed to find a new path, and today we see the fruits of those decisions and that hard work. More decisions will need to be made, however, and more hard work needs to be done.
It is well known, and much discussed, that only 40% of the property value in Geneva is taxed. There are the usual suspects that are responsible for this, which is to say Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Geneva General Hospital and the Agricultural Experiment Station. But there is also the Geneva Housing Authority, churches, not-for-profit organizations and other mandated tax breaks that have led to this situation. The tax revenue issue is further complicated by the fact that the city cannot grow out. With the lake on one side and the town on the other three, any growth in the city has to be within the city limits.
That’s where the City Council comes in.
The most obvious place for development in Geneva is the lakefront. For years there has been talk about the value of this resource, but each time it has been rejected by the people of the city. We have reached a point that for the first time in my memory, every candidate has rejected this option, and I think this is a good decision. Keeping the lakefront open and free for the people of Geneva is a good thing.
It does beg the question, though, of how can Geneva grow?
There are opportunities within the city limits if we choose to take advantage of them. One example is the proposed reuse of Trinity Episcopal Church on South Main Street. This has become a highly controversial topic as many people living in the area feel that it would disrupt the residential nature of the neighborhood. Supporters of the project maintain that such reuse is the only economically viable way to save the building and the Landmark Society of Western New York agrees.
The simple truth is that this is not a City Council problem as such, but is the tip of an iceberg. While Trinity is the first church closing in Geneva in recent times, it will not be the last, and what will or can be done with those buildings will be a city problem that needs to be addressed. There is also the question of what use will be made of the American Legion property when it is finally sold.
When I go to vote next week, I will be voting for those candidates I feel will keep Geneva growing and will help to make it a better, more affordable place to live.
Tom Marsh is a native of Geneva and a graduate of DeSales High School and SUNY Alfred. He is retired from Goulds Pumps and interested in local politics. Contact Tom at TomSMarsh@outlook.com.