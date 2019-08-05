For the last several years it has become popular, even politically correct, to say that high wages, high taxes and over-regulation have made New York state unfriendly to business. New York — upstate in particular — has lost a large part of its once formidable manufacturing base. However, are those three most-mentioned reasons the total story? I think that there are other factors to be considered.
Geneva had several manufacturing operations, of which the best known was the American Can, which closed its doors about 1990. Many people today don’t realize that the American Can operation in Geneva did not actually make cans, it made the machines that made the cans. As that industry changed, the machines being made here were not necessary. The Geneva operation was one of the finest of its kind on the East Coast, so it was able to do outside jobs for several years, but finally that stream of business ended and the shop closed.
Goulds Pumps had a different story. Its most important plant and world headquarters were in Seneca Falls and employed thousands of people. By the late 1990s senior management and the board of directors had determined that the company could no longer survive as a stand-alone entity and negotiated its sale to the conglomerate ITT Industries. ITT reconfigured the company into three operating divisions, two of which were spun off into separate corporations that have no affiliation with the Seneca Falls operation. What is left of the original Goulds, in this area, is the Fall Street plant, which now employs hundreds rather than the thousands it once did.
I think that the most spectacular and tragic fall of an upstate business was that of Kodak in Rochester. This was the company that invented home photography; the phrase “a Kodak moment” was another way of saying “take a picture.” What few people realized was Kodak’s profits came not from making a camera, but from making film and producing the paper that photographs were printed on. On these two items alone, the profit margin was over 70%, and when you think about the hundreds of millions of photos taken and printed every year, the income was huge. Then came the digital camera that did not need film and the home printer that allowed us to print our own pictures at will. These two new technologies make Kodak’s fall more understandable.
As these businesses closed or left the area the local governments were stunned. Cities and towns had come to depend on the taxes paid by these businesses to foot the bill for fire, police and other public services. There was also the fact that many elected public officials were employees of the closing firms and were worried about their personal survival. Many of these communities made poor decisions in the wake of these closings. How many “entrepreneurs” appeared in front of Geneva City Council making all kinds of promises if only the city would loan them the startup cost? Luckily most of them were sent packing.
I cannot and will not claim that high taxes, high wages and regulations are not important factors for businesses anywhere, but I believe we should think about what we can offer new or existing businesses. We have some of the finest colleges and universities in the country, we have some of the most spectacular scenery, we have food and wine and a wonderfully diverse population and, in this area, we have one of the rarest commodities, affordable housing.
At a state and local level, we need to work on the basics. By that I mean infrastructure, power, good elementary and high schools. And we must never, ever get complacent again.
