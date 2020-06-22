The death of George Floyd has sparked demonstrations in the United States and around the world. One of those took place in Buffalo, and what happened there has become very controversial.
By 8 p.m. the demonstration was over, but there were, according to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, “several dozen” individuals standing in front of city hall when the Buffalo Police Emergency Response Team moved in to disperse the crowd. The team was approached by 75-year-old Martin Gugino who was shoved to the ground and later found to have sustained serious head injuries.
The incident was photographed from several angles and has been on the internet and both national and local news. Several investigations have begun, and I think, in fairness to all, we need to wait for those investigations to be completed.
What I am concerned about, though, was the reaction of the President of the United States. Within three days the President was using his Twitter account to comment about this incident.
He said “75-year-old Martin Gugino was pushed away after he appeared to scan police communications in order to black out equipment. I watched, he fell harder than he was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could this be a setup?” The President went on to say that Mr. Gugino “could be” an anarchist “provocateur.”
Several things about this Tweet bothered me.
My main problem was the source of the information, which is a relatively new cable news organization, One America News Network. POTUS is one of the most important and powerful positions in the world and has access to information from many sources. There is the entire intelligence community with its dozens of agencies; the Department of Justice has a very active intelligence and counter terrorism organization. I have to ask myself why the President’s sole source appeared to be a cable news organization?
Another problem was the description of Mr. Gugino as attempting to “black out” police equipment. While there are cell phone apps that will allow people to monitor some police radio transmissions, this was the first report of an app that could actually block those transmissions. So I had to ask myself, where did One America learn about this app? Does it actually exist?
A few days later the Catholic News Agency quoted interim Buffalo Bishop Edward Scarfenberger as saying, “We stand with all who demonstrate peacefully and speak out against abuse of power and injustice of any kind.” The article quoted friends of Mr. Gugino who described him as a “peace activist in the Catholic Worker Movement founded by Servant of God Dorothy Day.”
In the good old days, most of us got our information from the local papers, regional TV stations and the three major television networks. Today we get information from many more sources, some of which are referred to as “social media.” I know people who pay rapt attention to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and a host of other internet-based platforms. Cable television has the traditional networks as well as Fox, MSNBC, CNN, Newsmax and One America among others. There is a long list of print media.
The question we have to ask ourselves is how reliable are these sources? For me, social media is the least reliable of the bunch. People can get on these platforms and say whatever it is they want to say, with no proof required and with very little repercussions. Personally, I take social media comments as seriously as I take those made by the proverbial drunk at the end of the bar.
I understand that people like to be heard and social media has given them a way to do so. But this is different than a discussion with friends or a Letter to the Editor. Before using social media we should be asking ourselves: Is this true, is this right and is this fair? And would I talk to my mother like this?