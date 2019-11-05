The change to state election law to allow for early voting seems to have resonated with New Yorkers as over a quarter million people have taken advantage and cast an early ballot, according to the state Board of Elections. That includes over 2,000 people in the Finger Lakes Times’ four-county area.
Because it’s the first year of early balloting in New York, it’s impossible to say whether those are good numbers or not, but here is what we definitely can say: If you have not yet filled out your ballots, today is the day.
Novembers in non-presidential election years tend to bring out fewer voters, which is something we’ve never been able to understand. As important as it is to vote for a president — and we’ll have that opportunity next November — it’s perhaps even more important to determine our local leaders, those whose decisions affect each of us much more directly than decisions that come out of Washington or even Albany.
This year some of the more notable local races are in Ontario County’s two cities, Geneva and Canandaigua, where mayors and city councilors will be elected; in Seneca County for district attorney and in Seneca Falls for a supervisor and two town council seats; in Yates County for 14 County Legislature seats; and in Wayne County where there are contested elections for four county supervisor seats.
Those are all in addition to a host of other races in all four counties for clerks, coroners, highway superintendents and other positions.
They’re all important, and nothing tells the folks who are running that you care — about them, about your municipality, about America’s system of government and freedoms — more than you casting your ballot.
So, if you haven’t yet, please get out today and vote.