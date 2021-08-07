As soon as the state Attorney General’s office issued its damning report Tuesday, the calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation were immediate — from Republicans, Democrats and ordinary citizens alike.
Yet, as our weekend edition went to press Friday night, the governor remained in power, defiant in his reluctance to step down despite evidence he sexually harassed 11 women. His office continued to conduct business as usual, flooding media outlets with a daily stream of press releases touting his good deeds, many of them filled with gushing plaudits from the lackeys overseeing various state departments.
Two days later, Cuomo was informed the state Assembly’s impeachment probe examining other accusations against him was nearing its conclusion. He was given until Aug. 13 to provide any final evidence related to that probe.
My, how quickly things have changed for the man many pointed to as our nation’s beacon during the early days of the pandemic.
The most basic question to be posed regarding AG Letitia James’ report is this: Is the governor guilty of all of that which he is accused? Of course, the associated inquiries — and answers — are much more complex than that.
Some of the behavior described in the report might be explained away as Cuomo being overly touchy-feely, courtesy of an Italian upbringing he has leaned on often as an excuse. Other accusations — grabbing a woman’s breast, running his finger down another woman’s back, forcibly kissing another — not only are more egregious, they are inexcusable, whether it’s the governor of New York doing it or a run-of-the-mill employee at any business. And, by the way, a run-of-the-mill employee would be out of a job.
Not our governor. Not the man who, in 2019, mandated every business in New York adopt a sexual harassment prevention policy that required thousands of employees to undergo training that was eye-opening only in the sense that there might actually be people in our workplace who thought engaging in that sort of behavior was OK.
This is what frightens us the most: The governor may truly believe he is innocent. If that’s the case, he should seek professional help. Now.
A sentiment heard repeatedly since Tuesday’s bombshell is that Cuomo can no longer govern effectively. We’re not sure that’s entirely true. What is on point is this: Cuomo can no longer govern with any credibility whatsoever.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo should do what is honorable and right: Apologize and resign. The residents of this overtaxed, business-starved state deserve nothing less.
Sadly, it might wind up costing state taxpayers millions of dollars to get rid of the governor the hard way. It is our sincere hope that impeachment is not required.