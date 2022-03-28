It’s time for Wayne County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Miller to do what’s best for the county: Give up his leadership job and leave the board.
Miller, the town of Palmyra supervisor, once again is in hot water because he has never adequately dealt with his dependence on alcohol. This last event, when he was found unconscious in his house as a result of being intoxicated, was not the first time, or even the second, that Miller’s life has been impaired by his addiction.
Since at least 2011, when Miller was arrested for DWI on the state Thruway, he has battled the disease. It has not been a secret; he lost the use of his county car for a time in 2020 after he was found intoxicated in Sodus Point. But even then, there was no indication he took the matter seriously; he continued to drink, and likely drive.
Given the history of Miller’s dependence, County Administrator Rick House was so concerned that on March 9, when Miller did not show up for a meeting, House sent the sheriff’s office to check on his welfare. And it’s a good thing he did: Miller was found unconscious. Reports are that he fell down and banged his head, and that the fall was caused by intoxication.
Miller’s alcohol dependency is a distraction during these tough times for county government. It’s embarrassing, unprofessional and no way any leader should act. He has lost the respect of his constituents and his peers.
Asking him to resign, instead of just taking a leave of absence, is not an indictment of Miller as a bad person; by all accounts, people like him while at the same time being dismayed about his arrogance when it comes to drinking.
Stepping down would restore some semblance of personal accountability. Doing the right thing here would not only save the county future grief, but it would offer him a clear path to taking care of himself through the recovery process.