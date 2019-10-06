Every election season, the Finger Lakes Times receives numerous letters to the editor endorsing or denouncing candidates. This year is no different, so as we gear up for Election Day on Nov. 5, here is a refresher of our policies for political letters to the editor:
• We will consider only those letters that are sent exclusively to the Finger Lakes Times (not to multiple outlets) and that deal with issues relevant to the election. Such letters may include a fair assessment of candidates’ track records or proposals on issues, but personal testimonials or attacks will not be published. We will filter out letters that appear to have been drafted by a campaign or by one writer and then copied and distributed by other supporters.
• Letters from candidates themselves on issues in the news will be considered, but those that are general explanations of their qualifications and platforms or are judged to be attacks on opponents will not be printed. We also will not run letters from political parties outlining their platforms.
• Election-related letters are subject to all our standards for letters to the editor. They cannot exceed 400 words, and the writer’s name, address and daytime phone number must be included. The Finger Lakes Times will edit for length and clarity and will sometimes call the letter writer to verify they wrote it.
• No letters about election-related issues or candidates will be published after Sunday, Nov. 3. In order to allow sufficient time for letters to be considered and verified before Nov. 3, none about election-related issues or candidates will be accepted after Oct. 28.
• We will consider balance in the number of letters we run for one particular candidate vs. another and won’t publish more than a couple of letters supporting a candidate without also publishing at least one from the other candidate, provided that we have received letters for both.
• We will mix only a few campaign-oriented letters in with letters on other topics on our daily Opinion pages but most election-related letters will run in our Insight sections on the following Sundays: Oct. 13, Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3.
• The Times does not guarantee that every letter to the editor — political or otherwise — will be published, and the Times has the final determination on all letters.
• In addition to letters to the editor, supporters of a particular candidate or party can always consider paid political advertisements, as can the candidates themselves. To learn more about political ads, call or contact the Finger Lakes Times and ask for the advertising department.
In addition to promoting balance and fairness, these policies have been developed with the intent of fostering conversation on our oped pages that is about real issues and not personal feelings, so that voters will have a better idea where the candidates stand on things that are important to them when they cast their ballots.