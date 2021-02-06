At a minute or so past 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the city of Geneva’s governing body adopted Local Law 1-2021. By a 6-3 vote, City Council approved the formation of a nine-member Police Review Board.
While the seven-month process to reach this point illustrated how divided the community is about policing in Geneva, let’s set aside the politics for a moment. Instead, we’ll focus on how the PRB was created and, ultimately, achieved.
Like it or not — and we know there are many out there who do not like the PRB one bit — this is exactly how democracy is supposed to work.
Someone brings an idea to their elected officials. In this case, it was the city’s disenfranchised population, spearheaded by the Black Lives Matter movement and its local offshoot, the People’s Peaceful Protest. They were galvanized by the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis last May, although many discussed their own less-than-desirable interactions with local law enforcement as the reason they got involved.
Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra, whose pre-election platform in 2019 focused on police reform, pledged to take the concept of an accountability panel to her colleagues and advocate for it.
A PRB was discussed and debated for more hours than we can tally. There were many meetings, hundreds of public comments on both sides, and countless revisions to the composition and wording of the local law. Eventually, the final piece of legislation arrived, one proponents and the city attorney believe will withstand legal challenges that are bound to come.
About 2½ hours into Wednesday’s meeting, after Council members explained their stances one last time, came the roll call:
Aye. Aye. Aye. Aye. No. No. Aye. Nay. Aye.
In order, those were the votes of Jan Regan (Ward 3), Ken Camera (Ward 4), Salamendra, John Pruett (Ward 6), Anthony Noone (at-large), Frank Gaglianese III (at-large), Tom Burrall (Ward 1), Bill Pealer Jr. (Ward 2), and Steve Valentino (mayor). Only Valentino’s vote differed from his prior stance on the matter, although he offered a litany of reservations after voicing his approval.
It will be many months before this panel begins the work it is assigned to do. Finding nine people with the right temperament and objectivity to do this job will be a massive task. And, exactly what the training will look like remains an unknown.
We’d like to think the adoption of a PRB will usher in some sort of healing process within the community, but we’re not that naive. Those who do not like how Local Law 1-2021 was implemented, or that the police chief didn’t have a say in the matter, or that feel there wasn’t a need for a PRB at all, aren’t likely to accept or embrace this new reality.
However, no matter where you stand on the issue, this is how the democratic process was designed to function — even if Wednesday’s vote had played out differently. The poor and underserved in our society have been shut out and ignored far too often. It will embolden that segment of the population to know that was not the case this time.