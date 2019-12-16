“You’re messing with the wrong guy Vinnie! You back down or there’s gonna be consequences, serious consequences!”
I’m watching a Soprano’s marathon on late night TV and shoveling popcorn into my mouth while two tough guys square off in a scene at the local dive bar.
The more I watch, the more I wonder, “What would it be like to be one of those tough guys for just a day?”
The next morning I decided to give it a try.
When I woke up to start my “tough guy” day, my first thought was, “What’s a tough guy look like?”
I wandered into the bathroom, looked in the mirror and decided I needed to develop a little sneer when I talked to someone. I stared at my reflection, curled back my upper lip, and gave it my best, “You talkin’ to me?” look.
I sneered with my left side, then my right side, then noticed I missed a spot of chive while flossing last night.
Even tough guys have to worry about dental health.
After I had the look down just right, I went into the kitchen where Anne was doing paperwork.
I threw her a sneer to see what would happen.
“I see you finally got the chive out of your tooth,” she said to me.
“I’m showing you my tough guy look!”
“Why?” she asked.
“Because the broads, they all love a tough guy!”
“Um, who loves a tough guy, Pete?”
“Ah, women, er no ... ladies ... I mean females.”
This routine wasn’t working well on the home front, so I decided to try this out in the real world.
I drove downtown to work, and at a stoplight looked over and saw a little old lady with a little yappy dog in her lap.
I threw her a sneer, then she flipped me the bird.
Turns out old ladies can be tough, too.
I wandered into the restaurant and sneered my way around the place for a bit until one of my employees asked me if I had gas, and then offered me a beano.
Time to try a new tactic.
I notice that when all those TV tough guys walk, they have a little bounce in their step, like walking on the balls of your feet the way boxers do.
I practiced bouncing in the stockroom until I had it down, then I bounced my way down the street.
I bounced into the bank, stood in line, and the lady that followed me in asked if I had bunions on my feet. She then proceeded to give me her grandmother’s recipe for a compress that reduces swelling.
I thought about throwing her a sneer, but she looked tough too.
I bounced back to the restaurant, and on the way ran into an old buddy. He politely inquired if my shorts were riding up.
I decided to cool the tough guy act for a bit. I did some paperwork, fixed a leaky faucet, then thought a bit of lunch would be in order.
I noticed that all of the tough guys in the movies eat in the back of dark restaurants with their buddies, slurping pasta with thick red sauce and swilling glass after glass of wine out of a straw-covered bottle.
Red sauce gives me heartburn, and wine during the day makes me sleepy, so I decided on a nice glass of iced tea with lemon and the salad special.
I asked my server what the tough guys she waits on usually use as dressing. She assured me that the fat-free raspberry vinaigrette with poppy seeds was the dressing of choice for all the local tough guys.
After lunch I met with a few sales reps, dusted off some ceiling fans, and decided to call it a day.
On the way home I stopped at the store and grabbed some stuff for dinner. Going through the checkout line I decided to give my routine one more try.
When the cashier took my credit card, I casually threw her a sneer.
She promptly snapped her gum, then blew a bubble in my face.
Turns out cashiers can be tough, too.
As I walked in the back door at home, Anne asked how my “tough guy” day had gone for me.
I told her, “Honey, it was tough.”
• • •
Hi folks, I thought with all that’s going on here in America, a bit of whimsy might be a nice change of pace. I hope I made you smile.
— Pete