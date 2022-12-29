Wow, it’s hard to believe another year has almost come to an end. I’ve just gotten used to remembering to write 2022 when I date something. It will probably take me a few weeks or months to let 2023 sink into my gray matter. I’ll miss the symmetry of 2022. It’s not quite as symmetrical as 2222 will be, but I’ll be way old by then.
2022 was an interesting year. Covid is still around, but we now have vaccines, treatments, and some natural immunity to make it less of a threat, as we start to accept covid as part of the new normal. Covid is without a doubt the most studied virus in history, and we learn more about it each day. Hopefully, what we learn will help against future coronaviruses and other virus threats.
On the world scene, there is a land war dragging on in Europe that is quite sad. One man pretty much started this war by making a grave miscalculation. My friends in the Ukraine are proving to be strong and resilient as they hold back a much bigger army. My friends in Russia have always been disenchanted with this war, and as it drags on they tell me that more and more Russians are getting sick of this needless war. There is some talk of “talking about peace” now. Hopefully the talks will become reality and end this war in the coming year.
Domestically, between covid and the war the market has been down but trying to mount a comeback now and then. I never worry about the stock market because there are so many factors in play there. It goes up. It goes down. Where it ends nobody knows. There are studies that show flipping a coin can predict the market as accurately as the experts. Why worry about something that is so random? Truthfully, I’m just thankful we have money there.
Politically, the country is as split as always. I’m just guessing here, but I think about 30% of the people are staunch Democrats, 30% are dedicated Republicans, and 40% are flexible. The 2024 election is certainly up for grabs. Change is good. I hope the next president isn’t one of the old guys who has been president before.
You’ve most likely noticed I’ve used the word hope a lot this week. That’s because when it comes to worldly matters that I have very little control of I don’t worry about them; worrying about something you can’t control isn’t useful. I use the word hope because I do hope for the best.
There are many positive things that happened in the world this past year that give me hope for the future. Humans deflected a meteor, meaning mankind might have a defense against planet killing asteroids. The James Webb Telescope gave us views of the universe that we’ve never seen before. Humans created a slight burst of fusion power. This could give us a clean source of energy to power everything in 20 to 50 years. Drugs for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and even ALS have shown some promise for the first time in a long time. There is a test vaccine for pancreatic cancer. More folks are taking global warming seriously. The list goes on. I believe it’s important to remember that there is positive stuff in the world, it just doesn’t make the headlines as much as it should.