Hello all. Happy New Year and all that jazz. Now that I got that out of the way, I thought I’d type about something different this week.
Over the Christmas holiday, our son was home, and we had this conversation (please note we had other conversations, but this is the only one I’m writing about).
Me: Dearest son, have you watched The the thing “Knives Out, Glass Onion” yet?
Son: No, wisest father, I have not yet. Why do you inquire? (writers note: this may not be the exact dialog, but it’s how I remember it).
Me: I believe in my heart of hearts you will really enjoy it.
Son: What makes you think that, oh noble father?
Me: Well, lad, I enjoyed it greatly.
Son: But father, don’t you enjoy everything? (Note: He said it in such a manner that he felt “enjoying everything” was NOT a good thing).
Me: While we often choose our own thoughts, and I do try to bring enjoyment into everything I do, I am human, quite human. That means I sometimes encounter things that others enjoy that I do NOT.
Son: Such as?
Me: For instance, son, this year alone I did NOT enjoy …
Which brings me to the meat of this column. The list of things that are meant to be enjoyable that I did not enjoy. I promise the rest of the columns this year that I will do my due diligence to be positive, but I thought it would be “fun” to list entertainment things I didn’t enjoy in 2022.
• “Thor Love and Thunder” — I wanted to enjoy this movie. I liked the last two Thor movies a lot, but after watching this, I called it “Thor Love to Blunder.” In my opinion, it was a movie that couldn’t decide if it wanted to be a funny romantic comedy or a deadly serious movie about a god killer kidnapping children and killing gods. It didn’t work for me.
Sticking with not liking Marvel stuff, I could not get on board with “Moon Knight.” Just felt off to me.
I also don’t like 95% of Hallmark movies. I don’t despise them; they are mindless mind candy, which can be a good thing. But once you’ve seen one, you’ve seen them all. I do make exceptions for the Hallmark movies that star my buddy, Colin Ferguson. Colin is cool.
• “Grey’s Anatomy” — This show seems to have gone on far too long. I guess it’s a prime-time soap opera that won’t go away. I’m certainly not a fan, or for that matter in their demographic.
• In the video game world, I really don’t enjoy the newest version of “World of Warcraft.” It seems more redundant to me than it used to be. Plus, they push “playing with others,” and sometimes/most times when I play a game, I like to be on my own with less stress. Yes, I know that “team work is dream work” in life, but games for me are a way to relax. I’d rather relax on my own.
• From the sports world, I don’t enjoy watching basketball games, except for the final three minutes or so.
• Finally, as much as I love following the Buffalo Bills, I did not enjoy the snowball throwing at the Bills game when they played Miami. Rivalries are great, but let’s try to stay classy. Football players, even Dolphins and Patriots, are people too.
There you have it, even positive, happy people like me have things they don’t like.