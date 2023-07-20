Please note this is a revisit from an earlier column. Due to wanting to spend time with a wealth of family, friends and visitors this month, I haven’t had as much time for writing as normal, but I do like revisiting my past work, as it gives me a chance to make revisions and to rethink somethings. I hope you are all cool with that.
I’ve got to start by saying, being a stubborn male, I have in the past had a hard time saying, “I was wrong.” I mean, not like (warning: I’m about to age myself) Fonzie on “Happy Days” when he literally couldn’t say, “I was wrong.” Once, back before it was possible to use google to fact-check things, I spent hours with my college mates arguing that the spelling rule was, “i before e except after z.” I also once argued (and I admit this is ridiculous) that Andre the Giant, Bruce Lee, and I could beat up any three people in the world, my logic being Andre and Bruce could take on any three people. That was before the internet, and I learned that there was a person Andre didn’t think he could take one on one. That person was Haku (google him). So, I was wrong there.
Once, when I was coaching softball, a player asked, “Why can’t I play more?” I responded, “Because you’re not that good.” Yes, I really said that. It took me years to realize that was wrong, and I did later apologize.
Let’s put it this way: There were many times in my life when I wouldn’t or couldn’t admit I was wrong.
Even a few years ago, somebody would show me something to refute something I said. I would do all sorts of mental judo to justify how what I said was correct under certain circumstances (hey, maybe I should have gone into politics). For example, we bought this new refrigerator that has an alarm that goes off when the door isn’t closed properly. The thing is, the alarm doesn’t work if the door is closed, but not tightly, which still can cause problems.
There is one member of our household (spoiler: it’s me) who has this tendency to not close the door tightly. When it was pointed out to me, I used to make all sorts of excuses: “It’s closed tight enough the alarm didn’t go off.” “Daisy did it.” “In my defense, I was cooking a delicious meal, so you can’t blame me for not noticing.” “Wait, the door is slightly ajar? Are you sure?” Finally, after taking many hours of happiness and positive psychology training, I learned that it feels good to admit your mistakes and learn from them.
Now, on the rare occasion when I don’t close the door tightly and it’s nicely pointed out to me, I say, “My bad, I’m sorry. I will try to be more observant in the future.” Not only do I feel better, but so do my wife and Daisy. Daisy really hates it when I blame her for my mistakes.
Note: The saying “I’m sorry” and meaning it is something I learned this year. When you say I’m sorry to a person, it shows you are listening to that person and you are taking responsibility for your actions, which, in my experience, are good and positive things. Feel free to give it a try to see how it works for you!