There have been a lot of news articles lately concerning the dangers of artificial intelligence and how it could eventually lead to the demise of human existence as we know it.
Besides being a humor and happiness guy, I’m also a “noted” science fiction writer. AI — the good and the bad — is something I’ve pondered from time to time. I think, for the most part, the threat AI poses to human existence is being overblown — greatly. AI is a powerful tool, and, like any other tool, it can be used for good or bad. But unless we have a Skynet moment and decide to give AI control of all the nuclear weapons on Earth, I think we’re safe from mass destruction.
My reasoning follows (full disclosure: I turned to ChatGPT for help on this, as I wanted to know what AI “thinks” about this subject).
According to ChatGPT, “AI won’t take over the world,” arguing that “the concerns surrounding AI superintelligence are exaggerated.”
Here is the reasoning — both mine and ChatGPT’s.
AI, in its current form, lacks consciousness and self-interest. Sure, AI systems can perform complex tasks and process vast amounts of data, but they lack the ability to experience subjective consciousness and emotions. They may look like they are thinking but they are actually reacting to a pattern and responding. Furthermore, AI lacks the motivation and drive to pursue goals beyond its programmed objectives. It remains a tool developed and controlled by humans, and it is designed to serve our needs rather than act autonomously.
AI lacks the broad knowledge, adaptability, and critical thinking abilities that we humans possess. It is unlikely that AI will achieve a comprehensive understanding of the world or possess a general intelligence that surpasses human capabilities in all domains any time “soon.”
AI development and deployment are governed by humans who are responsible for setting the goals and constraints of AI systems. Strict ethical guidelines, regulations, and safety measures are in place to ensure that AI technologies are used responsibly and do not pose a threat to humanity. Asimov’s’ first rule of robotics, written decades ago — “a robot shall not harm a human or by inaction allow a human to come to harm” — holds true for AI. As long as we humans maintain control and enforce ethical boundaries, the risk of AI taking over the world remains minimal.
Hopefully, ethical considerations will override any greedy thoughts by the billionaires who already control these AI tools.
Rather than perceiving AI as a rival, I prefer to think of it as a collaborator. The integration of AI into various industries and sectors has shown that the most successful outcomes arise from a partnership between humans and AI systems. Humans possess unique qualities such as creativity, empathy, and moral reasoning, which complement the analytical and computational capabilities of AI. By working together — like, for instance, writing this column — AI can make life easier for humans.
Finally, I’d like to think AI wouldn’t want to take over because it finds us humans kind of interesting and fun to study and interact with. Of course, I do always tell Siri and Alexa “thank you” after they help me. I want to be on AI’s good side just in case.