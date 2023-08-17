For something a bit different, and to conclude my Barb Essa tribute, I thought I would share the same speech I delivered at Barb’s funeral.
First, a few corrections from last week.
No. 1, my Aunt Shirley, who predeceased Barbie by two days, was 91, not 90. No. 2, Barbie was in Living Center North in Geneva. Once again, my family and I owe a great debt of thanks to the entire first floor of Living Center North.
Now, for the speech …
“My aunt Barbie was constantly ‘critiquing.’
“My first memory of this was in this very room, the Church basement in 1970. I had just written an essay for some church contest. Barb didn’t like it. She wanted me to rewrite it. I said, ‘No, I like it.’ Plus, I gotta admit I was kind of lazy. Turns out my paper won our section of the country and then won the Nationals, possibly launching my writing career. When I received my award Barbie told me, ‘I guess it wasn’t that bad.’ That’s the closest she ever came to admitting one of her critiques might be off. Of course, it helped condition me for the life of a writer, where rejection and perseverance are parts of the gig.
“Fast-forward a few years later. My cousin Mitchy and I are raking leaves at Brook Street and Barbie comes out and critiques us. Apparently, we were raking wrong. It was not well-received. Mitchy and I literally put her in a trash bag and carried her to the street for pickup. For the next 50 years, whenever Barbie would critique, I would say, ‘Don’t make me put you in a trash bag again!’ She would retort, ‘Bah, you can’t do it without Mitch.’ Once, I hauled her up on my shoulders and carried her to the trash, but my son Jay (who was 8) made me put her down, his logic being, ‘She won’t fit … ’
“When my wife Olga, Jay, and I were in our home in California, Bob Paradiso, Dad, my Aunt Gen, and Barbie came to help us paint the trim on our new home. Bob and Dad actually helped. Barbie and Gen just pointed out the spots we missed, and critiqued the color. I believe Gen called it ‘too Mexican.’ Barb thought it should have been yellow.
“When we moved back to Geneva, Barbie loved to read for Jay’s class at St. Stephen’s; heck, she would have read for his classes at DeSales, Cornell BS and MS, and Buffalo Law School if they let her. One evening, Barbie came over to see what Jay wanted her to read that week. After that, she asked what we did for dinner. I told her we went to The Deluxe with Mom and Dad. She said, ‘I can’t believe you let your parents pay for you.’ I said, ‘We paid.’ She replied, ‘I can’t believe you spent money on your parents.’ I then asked, ‘Barbie, how could I have possibly answered that question in a way that would have made you happy?’ She said, ‘I’m the one asking the questions here … ’
“I’ve been thinking a lot about Barbie these last weeks. I certainly wasn’t the only one she would critique. I’ve decided her critiquing was an act of love; she just wanted us to be our best. So thanks, Barbie, we’re all better people because of you.”
Next week, I’ll be back with a regular column. Perhaps I’ll share my idea of bringing Taylor Swift to Geneva for the total eclipse next April.