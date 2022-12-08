We tend to think that being average is, well, being less than ideal.
I remember my first semester at college for the good and what appeared to be the bad. For one thing, it was my first time really away from home. It was my first taste of me being in control of me. In one respect, it was weird. I was still 17, and as hard as this may be for people who know me now to believe, I was shy and not super confident. I felt way lost at first.
Once I settled in I had a lot of fun. On the downside, my average that semester was a very average 2.5. You can’t get much more average than that. My average basically confirmed I was average.
My parents and guidance counselor weren’t thrilled. They told me I was smarter than that and I could do better than just 2.5. I gotta admit it worked somewhat. I studied harder (though mostly because I met a couple of female study partners) and got my grades up into the low 3s, which while not stellar, worked for me. I had a lot of fun and learned about myself and my role in the world in college. That’s where I started to become the me I am today, despite only having slightly above-average grades.
Here’s where this turns back to the power of positivity and humor: It’s really OK to be average. We humans are pack animals, and average helps us fit well into the pack.
Quite frankly, most of us (if not all of us) are average at the vast majority of things. It’s kind of how the definition of average works. Note I have no empirical evidence on this as I’m way too average at stats to be able to figure it out. When you think about it, though, it does make sense from a cultural and statistical perspective.
Sure, we all have things at which we are better. For instance, I can pretty safely say I’ve sold more gags and books than most people in the world. A big part of that is most people don’t write gags and books.
I can also throw a javelin farther than most 65-year-olds, but, once again, that’s because not many 65-year-olds are crazy enough to throw javelins.
When it comes right down to it, I, like “Good Old Charlie Brown,” am mostly average. Even at things I love, like pickleball and ping-pong, and certain video games, I’m quite average. There are many things I am below average at: my sense of direction is terrible, my singing voice is beyond compare — in a bad way — and I’m way slow. They can time my 100-yard dash with a calendar. The list goes on. But I don’t let it get to me.
Please note, I’m not saying a person can’t better themselves or excel at some things. I’m very pro-lifetime improvement. What I am saying is nobody can be great or, for that matter, even good at EVERYTHING. If you strive to be great at everything, chances are pretty good you won’t be as happy as you can be. What good is trying to be great at everything if you’re not happy?
Embrace being average (at most things) and being part of the human race!