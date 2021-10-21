It’s a very positive thing to think about and express gratitude to those people or organizations in your life for which you are grateful. Reflecting on what we are grateful for and expressing it can make us feel better.
First off, I’ve mentioned this before, but a couple weeks ago my aunt in Living Center North here in Geneva tested positive for Covid, along with a few other residents. I am grateful that she had the vaccine in the early weeks of its availability. The former governor, while FAR from perfect in the way his administration handled Covid and the nursing homes, at least had the common sense to vaccinate our oldest, most vulnerable population first. I do believe this vaccination is the reason why my aunt survived Covid with little distress. When you look at national numbers of nursing home deaths before and after the vaccine, these seem to suggest support for my gratitude. I’m also grateful to the staff at Living Center North for taking such good care of my aunt.
For that matter, I’m grateful to all the medical and service personnel who have worked so hard to keep us all healthy and our shelves stocked during these difficult times. And, a tip of my cap to Ontario County Public Health for all they extra time they’ve put in and all the patience they’ve shown.
Getting a little lighter, I’d like to thank all the people who come and play pickleball with Olga and me. I’m not going to list you all, mostly because I don’t want to misspell your names. I really appreciate you helping us getting some regular fun, stress-reducing exercise. I’m hoping to get in at least another month of outside play.
I am going to mention our nephew, Felipe, was great entertainment while playing pickleball. He was a joy to watch and listen to while hitting the ball around.
Along those lines I’m grateful to my wife, Olga, for agreeing that, “Yes, a pickleball court in our backyard will be a good thing.” I’m also mega-grateful to Olga for a whole bunch more. After 30 years of marriage, she is a VERY patient lady.
I’m grateful to my son, Jay, for helping me use good form when I lift weights and for connecting me with his chiropractor/trainer in New Jersey, Dr. Jeremy. Dr. J is a very evidence-based, driven dude who has given me a nice exercise routine to help ward off my mid-60s stiffness.
Along those lines, our niece, Natalia (mother of Felipe), gets a big grateful nod for using her massage therapy talents while she was here.
Sticking with the nieces, our niece, Vivi, also gets a grateful nod for her time she spent with us — first for staying with our crazy dog Daisy while we helped move Jay from NJ to upstate NY, but also using her mad stretching skills to help us get Jay’s purple mattress out of the back of the car and into the basement. Plus, she helped me with yard-work clearing some branches so we could all throw Frisbees to Daisy without having them knocked down by stray branches.
Of course, Daisy also gets a nod for keeping me busy throwing her Frisbees, a skill I never knew I needed before we had Daisy. Daisy is sitting next to me as I type. She loves to edit over my shoulder.
Finally, I’d like to thank the FLT for giving me a chance to share my positive vibes with you all once a week. I also want to thank you for reading and for your kind comments.