As a positivity guy I’m suppose to be helpful, positive and mindful. I think I’ve got the first two covered. The third? Not so much.
While taking tai chi the instructor said, “We need to go to our quiet place in our minds.” To which I replied, “Ah, my quiet place is filled with static and noise.” The class laughed. It may have been redundant, but it rang true.
Part of what I believe makes me a decent writer is that my mind is almost always thinking of a story or an edit or a concept or a gag. But I realize that might be why I have, at times, had trouble staying focused. I have trouble doing one thing at once. I often write, surf the web and watch a baseball game at once. For instance, while writing this article, I stopped and googled what hours the Geneva DMV is open (it is not). I blame some of this on the “multitasking is good” 1980s. Back when greed was good (at least according to Michael Douglas), it paid to be able to do many things at once. And while being able to have a bunch of plates in the air may be good for profits … it’s certainly not beneficial for happiness.
I decided I am going to make a commitment to change and become a bit more mindful. To learn to stay in the moment. Stop and smell the roses. All that jazz. To do that, though, I’m going to take small attainable steps.
• Once every couple of hours I’m going to stop and focus on my breath. The Apple Watch is good at that. In fact, I’m going to do it now … I just did a minute. My heart rate went from 67 to 55. My mind feels more relaxed. Of course, optimally I will mostly do this when not in the middle of writing an article. Before going to bed I will do my tai chi form. Doing the form forces me to concentrate on the form. It also gives my body a nice relaxing stretch.
• Eat slower. Chew my food and taste it. No need for me to multi-task while eating. This gives me a chance to slow down and savor the moment. And the food.
• My sleep routine has been playing a game on my phone and watching a movie on my iPad. I’m going to only do one of these things from now on. Ideally, we should turn our phones off an hour or two before bed to get us prepared and focused on sleep. This ain’t going to happen. At least not yet. I enjoy playing games before bed. What I am going to do is only play games that help my brain. Once those are done, I will turn off my phone and go to sleep.
• Speaking of sleep, I’m going to cut down on my caffeine. I tend to drink a lot. It’s the Stephen King writers diet. I will still drink caffeine but now replace every other glass with water. Hopefully, this will help me get to sleep earlier and maybe even calm the static in my quiet place a bit.
Will this all work? I’ll let you know in a future column.
John Zakour lives in Geneva. He is a freelance humor writer with a BA in Computer Science from SUNY Potsdam, a master’s in human behavior and a Chief Happiness Practitioner. He has sold thousands of gags to strips and magazines and had over 50 books published. He writes his own syndicated comic, “Working Daze,” which has anywhere from 30K-100K daily readers. His “Positive Vibes” column runs every Thursday. Contact him at johnzakour@gmail.com.