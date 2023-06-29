I’ve been a New York Mets fan since a young rookie pitcher named Tom Seaver showed up in 1967. The guy had a way about him that you knew would someday take this young and sorry franchise from being a joke to being a winner.
Sure enough, in 1969 the Mets went from lovable losers to World Series champs. Yep, their first winning season they won it all. They made the playoffs and World Series again in 1973. They lost to the Oakland A’s, but hey, when you’re a Mets fan, you take what you can get. They won the World Series again in 1986, when they were unquestionably the best team in baseball.
Since then, there have been no more World Series wins. In fact, they’ve only played in two Fall Classics. They lost to the Yankees, and they most recently lost to the Kansas City Royals. The Mets have made the playoffs a few more times, but unlike the Yankees, Braves, Dodgers, and Astros, they’ve never made the playoffs three years in a row. Sigh.
This year started off with some promise. The once-cheap Mets now have the richest owner in baseball, and man did they spend the cash. Sure, they lost mercurial ace Jacob deGrom to free agency as the Texas Rangers blew away the Mets’ ex-ace with an amazing offer. When healthy, deGrom is the best of the best; sadly, though, he hasn’t pitched more than a handful of games in years.
The Mets countered by signing Justin Verlander. The man is old by baseball standards, but he is a workhorse and was coming off a great year. He’s already going to pitch more games this year than deGrom, as deGrom is out for the rest of this season and most of next.
Then, things took a weird turn. It looked like the Mets were going to sign All-Star Carlos Correa but backed down because of medical concerns. Then, ace closer Edwin Diaz got hurt during the World Baseball Classic — again, out for the season.
Despite all this, the season started and the Mets got off to a decent start. Then, suddenly, they seemed to forget how to play baseball.
Their pitchers have trouble getting teams out in the first inning and going deep into the games. The good news is when a Mets starter goes seven innings, they almost always win. The bad news is this doesn’t happen that often. The Mets are a franchise that had never lost three games in a row in which they led by three or more runs after the seventh inning — until this month.
In fact, this year the Mets have found all sorts of creative ways to lose. They drop fly balls to the outfield. They drop pop-ups. They throw the ball away when they should not even throw it at all. They make base-running blunders. They hit batters with bases loaded. They balk in runners. They walk people on three pitches due to pitch-clock problems. The list goes on.
So, what’s positive about this all? Well, it’s a long season, and hope reigns eternal. Like a great former Met and Yankee said, “It ain’t over to it’s over.”
The Mets have brought up a couple of young kids who, while looking raw, do have talent. I believe the future is bright. As for the present, I like the new baseball rules that make the games go faster.
Speaking of faster, the Mets are stealing a lot of bases — and, at least when they lose, they do so in interesting ways.