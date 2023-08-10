Well, it’s been an interesting week. My mom’s last two sisters, Barb Essa and Shirley (Essa) Ganem, had been in nursing homes for the last couple of years, Barb here in Geneva and Shirley in New Hampshire. Both ladies were in their 90s, Barb being 92 and Shirley 90. Shirley would remind Barb that the siblings always die in order. Barb would often claim to be younger than Shirley. The two had not seen each other since before covid. Still, I’m sure they were always on each other’s minds.
On Monday, Hilda from Living Center South here in Geneva called me. The basic gist of the conversation was, Barb was not eating or for that matter moving at all. These were to be her final days. It was time to bring in anybody that wanted to say goodbye. I’d be remiss if I didn’t say Hilda and her staff at Living Center South were amazing. They showed so much compassion and carrying for Barb. My family and I can’t thank them enough.
I called my sister, Mary, who lives near Boston and said something like, “Ah, you probably want to come home ASAP as it sounds like Barbie has decided she wishes to die while the ‘Barbie’ movie is killing it at the box office.” My sister said something to the effect of, “Oh, this is complicated. Shirley has taken a turn for the worse. We were about to go there … ”
To clarify, Barbie never had kids. We were, for better or worse, like her kids. Shirley had three wonderful kids of her own.
So, of course, Mary came here. And hence began the countdown to a literal end of a generation.
I thought this would be an Adams and Jefferson-type of thing where two legends separated by hundreds of miles died on the same day. I was wrong.
On Tuesday, Shirley passed on to what I like to think of as a higher plane of existence. Barbie was now the last of the Essa women, the last of her siblings. She hung on — stubbornly — until Thursday at 6:30 a.m. My sister and her husband, Steve, who had been sitting vigil-like by her side, had to come to our house to change. They texted my wife Olga and me so some family would be with Barbie when she passed. Barbie had other ideas, passing away at 6:40 a.m. Apparently, she didn’t want any of us there when she left. She always was a private (and stubborn) person.
I had a lot of time to think over these last few days about death and the process of dying. Why does it take so long? How much is her brain still functioning? How much of Barbie is still in there? But then it hit me. This dying process, as painful as it was waiting for the inevitable, gave us time to come to terms with what was happening.
Over the last few years, Barbie had become a shell of what she was. These last days allowed us to remember the good times, when Barbie was still Barbie. For me, it was how she was the one who sat in the hospital with me after my appendix and tonsil operations. The early-morning tennis games at Brook Street. How she “loaned” me the money for my first computer. How happy she was when mine (and Larry Ganem’s) first novel was published (though she never read that or any of my other books and didn’t understand my comic strips). How open she was to my wife’s family.
What stands out most, though, is the love she gave to Jay and her other nephews and nieces. In fact, “Where’s Jay?” were the last coherent words we heard from her.
Barbie always liked to say, “Time will tell.” Well, now Barbie’s time on this world is over and the world is a little better place because of her. To me, that’s a life well spent.