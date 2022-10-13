For those of you who do not know, I’ve been a Mets fan since 1967 (please note I also like and appreciate the Yankees, and I root for them unless they are playing the Mets). Being a Mets fan for the last 50-plus years means I’ve ended the baseball season disappointed every time, except for 1969 and ’86, the two seasons the Mets somehow managed to win the World Series.
In 1973, 2000 and 2015, I was less disappointed. In ’73, it was a miracle that team even made the playoffs, much less the World Series. The 2000 team had a great run — until they ran into those Yankees in a storybook ending (for the Yankees). The 2015 team had a magical run until they couldn’t hold a lead against the Royals in the World Series.
Those three World Series losses hurt, but you can never be too disappointed when your team is playing in the last game of the year. The day after the season ends still stings, but it’s more a mosquito bite than a wasp sting.
Normally, the day after the Mets’ campaign finishes is one of the saddest for me. Monday was no exception, as the San Diego Padres rudely eliminated the Mets. I give the Padres a tip of my cap; they outplayed the Mets in every facet of the game.
But this one felt more like multiple stings by wasps that really didn’t like me. That’s because this year was a great year for the Mets — at least for the first five-sixths of the season. The Mets won 101 games! That is a really good season. They, at one time, had a double-digit lead over the rest of the teams in their division. But then the Atlanta Braves, a team that won the World Series last year and got better this year, caught fire. The Braves had a fantastic finish and caught the Mets.
Still, all the Mets had to do was win one out of three games in Atlanta on the final weekend of the regular season and the Mets would win the division. Even if you’re not a baseball fan, as you’ve probably guessed, the Mets, despite having their three best pitchers going in Atlanta, lost all three games. They ended the season tied with Atlanta, meaning Atlanta was the champion of the division, having won 10 of the 19 games the two teams played against each other.
All wasn’t lost, right? The Mets were still in the playoffs at home against the Padres, and the Mets had their three aces again. If you paid attention at the beginning of this paragraph, you know how this turned out. And damn, it hurt. Only because I was expecting more from the Mets.
But you know, that’s on me. And that’s where this becomes a positive column again.
Most of the time we can choose to feel what we want to feel. I should have known better than to expect more, because baseball has always been a game of the unexpected. During a three-, five- or seven-game series, a hot team can beat any team. There are no bad teams in Major League Baseball (just some greedy owners).
Instead, I will concentrate on the positive. The Mets did win 101 (well, 102, counting the playoffs) games, and there were a lot of fun moments: a combined no-hitter, a Met led the league in RBIs and a Met led the league in batting, and Mets pitchers posted awesome strikeout numbers. Some amazing comebacks. I can’t complain.
I can gear up for next year and hope the Mets make some wise off-season choices, ’cause really, when you’re a Mets fan, all you can do is hope and make the best of it.