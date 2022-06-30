A few days ago, I saw a meme that said something to the effect of, “I might not know how to do TikTok, but I do know how to write in cursive and tell time on an analog clock.”
To me, that’s kind of a weird flex. You are basically saying, “I’m old and I learned a bunch of things they taught everybody in the old days … ” It also seems to assume that if you know how to use TikTok you must not know how to write in cursive, or how to tell time if you don’t have a digital watch or phone or the internet — which, I believe, is a false assumption. Plus, it’s just downright silly. It would be like our ancestors bragging they read a sun dial so they don’t need those fancy dandy clocks.
I readily admit I don’t grasp TikTok all that well. I’ve only put three things ever on TikTok: a video on how to wash your hands, a video of my assistant trying to blow out a candle with a mask on (she could not), and one of our dog. Full disclosure: I needed my assistant help do all those videos.
The TikTok interface looks like gibberish or ancient Greek to me. I’m also not a big fan of social media to begin with, as I believe it gives us a skewed look at the lives of others and therefore a skewed look on how our lives measure up.
When I do look at most TikTok videos my reactions range from:
That was cute.
Ok you are good looking and can dance but so can like billions of other people …
That was obviously a set up and poorly rehearsed.
OMG what the HECK was that? (Note: I don’t really use the word heck).
Nope, just no.
Well, that was a waste of 15 seconds.
They used to say, “Everybody gets their 15 minutes of fame.” TikTok has changed that to, “Everybody gets their 15 seconds of fame-ish … ”
OK, these opening paragraphs haven’t been very positive. Spoiler: Here’s where the positive vibes begin. I realize that just because I don’t like something that doesn’t mean that something still doesn’t offer a lot to millions of other people.
For instance, I don’t like watching golf or car racing. Golf is a lot of walking and thinking, and car racing is a bunch of left turns. At least that’s how I see them, but my opinion is just one of billions of opinions. Like they used to say (remember I am old at least chronologically), “Different strokes for different folks.”
While I don’t enjoy or understand TikTok, I do understand that many do. TikTok entertains millions of people a day. It also, much like YouTube before it, has become a launching pad for talent. Many people who couldn’t break through or find an audience through traditional media have found a following on TikTok.
Yes, for every success story there are probably hundreds of not-quite-so-successful stories, but I believe the secret to success is showing up every day and putting in the work. TikTok gives people another way to do this.