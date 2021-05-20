After two weeks of talking about flaws and learning from failure I thought now would be a good time to list and talk about some of things I’m good at. It can be rewarding to remind yourself now and then that you do have some skills!
Things I’m good at ... in order of importance:
Being a good father and husband — I may not be an awesome dad and husband. In fact, I’m sure my wife would mention things like: never properly closes the fridge door and doesn’t always lower the seat; my son would mention my conflating names or telling the same joke over and over. But I still strive to always be there for them. Also never once did I forget to pick up my son after school! I try to cook dinner every night to show gratitude toward my wife for having the real day job which allowed me to be a writer/stay-at-home dad.
Finding common ground with people — When I was younger, I always felt the need to either win an argument are at least prove my point. Now, I no longer feel this need. These days I try to look for common ground: interests or ideas I share with a person. Once we find common interests, we can get a lot done. We all share much more in common than we think.
Writing upbeat humor — I’ve put in my 10,000 hours. I can now sit down at the computer and churn out fun-to-read material and jokes. Note: they are not all winners; some of them are whiners or groaners. But this is a job where quantity leads to quality.
Getting at least 30 minutes to an hour of exercise a day — Hundreds of studies show that movement and exercise are good for the mind and the body. Newer data suggests you don’t even have to move a lot, just 20 minutes a day can be advantageous. Being older I push for at least 30 minutes of doing tai chi, pickleball, moving weights or bands around, virtual boxing or simply going for a walk. Some days I need to force my mind into doing it but once I start, I always enjoy it.
Throwing Frisbees — This is a new talent that I had to develop with our current dog. This girl loves catching Frisbees and nothing tires her out better than throwing 40-50 Frisbees 20 to 40 yards.
Quoting old movies and TV shows — I’m extremely good at quoting: Princess Bride, MASH, Monty Python and Star Wars. Not good for much except for geek cred.
Thing I’m improving at but still need to work on:
Not hijacking conversations — I used to take conversations and somehow always make them about me. I’d see a person with a cast on their arm and say, “Yeah, I remember when I broke my collarbone ... ” Now, with work, I strive to keep the other person as the central topic of conversation.
Fun but useless thing I used to be good at:
Video games — At one point around 1982 I held the world record for the video game Gorf. Once I got on a machine I could just play forever. I had my record (which I recorded with a photo) published in an electronic game magazine and everything. For some reason I was very proud of this. Though it never turned out to be the great conversation starter I hoped for. When I met a judo Olympian and said, “Hey I have the world record in Gorf!” they were less than impressed. But it still made me feel good.
John Zakour lives in Geneva. He is a freelance humor writer with a BA in Computer Science from SUNY Potsdam, a master’s in human behavior and a Chief Happiness Practitioner. He has sold thousands of gags to strips and magazines and had over 50 books published. He writes his own syndicated comic, “Working Daze,” which has anywhere from 30K-100K daily readers. His “Positive Vibes” column runs every Thursday. Contact him at johnzakour@gmail.com.