Once again, it’s the time of the year when it’s nice to sit back and be thankful. Heck, we even name a holiday based around giving thanks.
I realize I do talk and write a lot about being grateful and thanking those that are meaningful to us. That’s because showing thanks and gratitude can tend to not only make you feel better, it also makes others feel better. That said, this may seem very familiar as I am on vacation this week, so this a reedited column.
I’m going to try to be a little unique in this round of thanks. I’m as thankful as ever to my family for being so patient with me. I’m also thankful for my friends, even those who don’t play pickleball, ping-pong or do tai chi. Of course, I’m grateful to whomever invented pickleball a few decades ago, ping-pong a century and a half ago and tai chi a few centuries ago. I am more than grateful for the folks at Living Center North, who take care of my Aunt Barb.
Now, some of the more unique things for which I’m grateful.
I’m also grateful to be living in a nice small town like Geneva. Is Geneva perfect? Nah, of course not, but if you are looking for perfection in this world, you are setting yourself up for disappointment.
Do I love the construction downtown? Nope. But I choose to remain upbeat and believe when it is done downtown will be nicer looking (note this holds true almost a year later …) Also, for a town of around 13,000 people, Geneva has a lot of superb dining and drinking choices, from great barbecue to fried chicken to fine dining to comfort foods. We also are situated on the longest (and rumored) deepest of the beautiful Finger Lakes. The lakefront gets better and better each year. Heck, you can play disc golf by the lake (this is of great interest to our dog, Daisy, even though she doesn’t understand you can’t bring back the disc).
And, as I have pointed out before in Geneva, you can pretty much get anywhere — medical care, food, supplies, the movies, whatever — in 10 minutes. We have two colleges, which is nice. You want big-city action? Rochester and Syracuse are a mere hour away. Buffalo is two.
I have to say, as of this writing (the new writing), the Bills have been awesome so far. Josh Allen has come into his own (except for the occasional less-than-thought-out pass). Also, the Sabres have been fun to watch. If you want really big, New York City is six hours away. Oh I’m also grateful the Mets made the playoffs — which isn’t always a given for the Mets.
Finally, Geneva is STILL expanding. The AgTech Park is adding educational plots and staff, and the USDA there is expanding there. This should add many new jobs.
The Geneva Family YMCA will be breaking ground soon on its new expansion (fingers crossed). Once finished, it will be a beautiful facility with even more features than the current Y offers.
We have a couple of new hotel/resort types coming.
Like I said, I’m grateful to live in such a cool town.