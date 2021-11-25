Editor’s note: John Zakour’s “Positive Vibes” returns to its regular Thursday slot next week.
It’s the time of the year when it’s nice to sit back and be thankful. Heck, we even name a holiday based upon giving thanks. I realize I do talk and write a lot about being grateful and thanking those who are meaningful to us. That’s because showing thanks and gratitude can tend to not only make you feel better, but also makes others feel better.
I’m going to try to be more unique in this round of thanks. I’m as thankful as ever to my family for being so patient with me. I’m also thankful for my friends, even those who don’t play pickleball or do tai chi. Of course, I’m grateful to whomever invented pickleball a few decades ago and tai chi a few centuries ago. I am more than grateful for the folks at Living Center North who take care of my Aunt Barb.
Now, for some of the more unique things I’m grateful for.
I’m grateful we live in a country where we all are free to state our views, even if our views differ from our government. This became very clear to me when Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai spoke out on Instagram about being raped by a much older, high-ranking Chinese official. Her post and account suddenly disappeared. In fact, she seemed to have her existence wiped from the internet. A few days later, an email appeared that claimed it was from Peng stating, “I am just fine. All that stuff I said wasn’t true. Trust me this is not the Chinese government writing this for me.” OK. I made up that last part, but you get the drift.
The sports community spoke loudly. They hit China where it hurt — in the pocketbook, threatening to take away tournaments from them. Peng has now appeared live and wellish. I can only imagine what would have happened if she wasn’t so well known internationally.
I’m grateful to be living in a nice small town like Geneva. Is Geneva perfect? Nah, of course not, but if you are looking for perfection in this world you are setting yourself up for disappointment. Do I love the construction downtown? Nope. But I choose to remain upbeat and believe when the construction is done downtown will be nicer looking. Also, for a town of around 13K people, Geneva has a lot of fine dining and drinking choices, from great barbecue to fried chicken to fine dining to comfort foods. We’re also situated on the (rumored) deepest of the beautiful Finger Lakes. That lakefront gets better and better each year. Heck, you can play disc golf by the lake (This is of great interest to our dog, Daisy, even though she doesn’t understand you can’t bring back the discs).
Finally, Geneva is expanding. The AgTech Park is adding educational plots, and the USDA there is expanding. The YMCA has plans to expand. Once finished, it will be a beautiful facility with even more features than the current Y offers.
Over the weekend I had the pleasure of giving a seminar on comics at the Dove Building, a new cultural center building on the great bones of the old Dove building. I finally got to test my bad dad joke out on a neutral crowd.
The joke: “I’ve only parked in this parking lot once before, so it’s really a parking little.” The audience groaned. One girl told me, “Only a dad would like that joke.”
Lesson learned.