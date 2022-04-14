For this week’s column, I decided to take the suggestion from my buddy Sandy and do a story on Wordle.
For those of you who may not know, Wordle is a five-letter word guessing game you can play on any web browser. It starts off with you guessing a five-letter word. After your first guess the game will show you:
How many letters are the right letter in the right place.
How many letters are the right letter but in the wrong place.
How many letters are just plain wrong.
It then becomes more of an intelligent guessing game — pretty much the old board game Mastermind with words. Of course, unlike Mastermind, which is pure trial and error, at least with Wordle you can see certain patterns and follow certain rules to have a better idea what to try. For instance, if there is no U, you can eliminate Q (hint: based on experience, if there is a U and the U has an open space in front of it, don’t forget the Q).
When I first heard about Wordle, I thought “Sounds a little bit fun. I’ll try it once or twice and grow tired of it.” I was kind of right … I did try it once or twice, but as of today I am still playing nightly. That is because one of Wordle’s features is everybody gets the same Wordle every day, and you can only play once a day (well, at least once a day on each browser you have …) At first I thought, “Well, that’s lame,” but, as it turns out, that becomes pretty brilliant as it gives you and your friends (and enemies) something to bond over: How well or poorly you did on today’s Wordle.
If you are older, like me, your Facebook feed is probably filled with your friends’ Wordle results. Wordle makes it easy to share your scores without giving away the word of the day. As simple or perhaps even as lame as this might seem, it turns into a great bonding experience between you and your friends from all over.
Yep, Wordle is a tool for bonding. No politics are involved, no opinions, just something we can all do together (if not at the same time but the same day) and share our results with each other. Even though I don’t usually share my results on Facebook (the world doesn’t need to see my three or four or five or, worse yet, six attempts), every night after playing I share my score with my sister, my son, my nephew and a few close word nerd friends (side note: there is a game called Nerdle that only uses math words).
Wordle gives us all a nice chance to touch base. It lets you and all your friends (and pretty much anybody who has a device hooked up to the internet) a moment to forget about everything else in the world. While you do your Wordle, you get to be mindful and concentrate on guessing letters and or finding patterns based on rules of the language. Then you can reach out and share your accomplishment or frustration with either the world or just close friends or just take a moment to know, “Yep, I did that!”
Is it a world-changing achievement or accomplishment? Nope, not at all. It’s just a little moment of joy and connection, and there’s a lot to be said for that.