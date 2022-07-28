Last week the New Yorker ran an article entitled, “Can Pickleball Save America” by Sarah Larson. Being a known pickleball fan, a lot of people forwarded that article to me. It was a long article, but I waded through it.
To sum it up quickly, Larson’s article noted that pickleball is a relatively easy game to play that is also quite fun. The fact that it is slower than most racket sports and played with a Wiffle ball on a smaller court makes the game very accessible to young and old alike — hence, the reason it’s one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. Therefore, you get a lot of very different types of people playing and interacting with each other. You have young and old, conservative and liberal, Yankees and Red Sox fans all playing on the same courts.
The courts being smaller also encourage players to be more social. Larson thought this could build a kind of camaraderie that often is missing between different groups of people these days. Having played pickleball with a wide assortment of people, I support this idea.
Pickleball does bring people together. It gets them to run around and have fun and, due to the aforementioned small court size, you are pretty much forced to interact with the people you are playing against. When playing doubles, you often find four players face to face at the kitchen exchanging dinks and occasional smashes from around 14 feet away. In other words, pickleball is very conducive to having to socialize with your opponents. Even if that socialization is a simple, “Oops, sorry, I hit you with that smash. I didn’t mean it. I was aiming for your feet.” Of course, sometimes it is a “sorry, but not THAT sorry!” but most of the time it’s sincere.
That’s because it’s really hard to get that serious playing pickleball. I mean, it can be done. There are pro pickleball leagues and players (just as I am sure there are pro tiddlywinks leagues somewhere). But, like any sport, the vast majority of players, the 99.99%, are just going to be social, recreational players. Yes, on occasion some things may get a little heated on the court, but then most people will cool down once you point out, “this is fun and exercise. It’s a game named after a dog where we are hitting Wiffle balls with paddles and keeping score with three numbers. Just slow down and breathe.” And, if those people don’t cool down, you can just not play with them anymore. You can always find somebody else to play with.
In my years of pickleball, playing with players ranging from 2.0 (new) to 5.0 (very good and much better than me), I’ve only encountered that super serious, annoying person once or twice. For the most part, the pickleball community is a friendly one.
A lot of our pickleball opponents have become our friends. Even though we may have different political views, we realize these are just a small part of life. The things we have in common, like love of family, good sportsmanship and having fun, are much stronger than any differences.
Can pickleball solve the Russian-Ukrainian war? Would it end if Russian and Ukrainian officials got together for a friendly game of pickleball? Well, most likely not, but it might get them finding a bit of common ground and at least get them talking to each other, which is better than the current threats they are exchanging.
We can only dream of a peaceful, pickleball-filled world.