I’ve been experimenting a lot with ChatGPT as I feel it has great potential to be a writing and information aid.
In the three months since it evolved from GPT3 to GPT4, I’ve noticed improvement. Note that it’s still far from perfect. I asked it to name 10 famous people from Geneva, N.Y. It shouldn’t have been that hard, as Wikipedia lists about 20 famous people from Geneva.
GPT listed Elizabeth Blackwell, Arthur Dove, and John Hobart, all good choices, but then it went off the rails, picking up names of people who had similar names to Genevans or might have just passed through Geneva:
Francis Bellamy: the author of the “Pledge of Allegiance” (he did attend the University of Rochester).
Edwin B. Morgan: a businessman and politician who served as the governor of New York from 1859-62 (he was born in nearby Aurora).
John Raines: a civil rights activist who was involved in the Watergate scandal (here ChatGPT is half right, as a John Raines was born in Geneva in 1840. He authored the 1896 Raines Law, which prohibited liquor sales on Sundays, except in hotels, which had the unintended consequence of fostering prostitution).
Frederick A. Sawyer: an American inventor who developed the first successful automatic paper towel dispenser (he did teach at Cornell in the 1880s, but was not an inventor).
The list goes on. It misses famous people on Wikipedia like Lauren Holly, Rocky Fratto, Michael Hashim, Christine Lavin, Gym Class Heroes, and many others.
So, ChatGPT4 didn’t do a great job, but it actually did a better job than its three-month-younger version. To its credit, when I asked ChatGPT4 to name famous people from Geneva, N.Y., it only gave me the first three people who have all been associated with Geneva. It didn’t start messing up until I pushed it for more information (some of it was ego because I was hoping it would mention me …).
Plus, when I asked it for general information about Geneva, it wrote a pretty good answer: “Geneva is a city located in the Finger Lakes region of Upstate New York, in the United States. Here are some interesting facts about Geneva:
“Geneva is home to Hobart and William Smith Colleges, a private liberal arts college that was founded in 1822.
“The city is home to several cultural institutions, including the Smith Opera House, a historic theater that hosts concerts, performances, and film screenings, and the Geneva Historical Society.
“Geneva is also known for its wine industry, with several wineries and vineyards located in the surrounding countryside. The city is home to the New York State Agricultural Experiment Station.”
I really can’t complain about that answer. Sure, NYSAES is now Cornell AgriTech, but that’s nitpicking. Heck, I still call the place “The Ag Station … ”
What does all this mean? ChatGPT is learning more. It’s much better than it was just a few months ago. If it keeps up this pace, in a year or two it can be a reliable writing and information tool. Heck, it wrote almost as many words in this story as I did.
But for now, if you are asking it for specific information, be sure you double-check before you take anything as a fact.